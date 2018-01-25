If Telkom could ring the changes, Eskom can emerge from darkness

Effective governance is the most important starting point. It is simply impossible to maintain, turn around or sustainably drive growth without it. Leadership instability is the top challenge faced by many SOEs, and this was certainly the case at Telkom. After Sizwe Nxasana’s departure from Telkom in 2005, the average CEO tenure was 1.8 years, until Maseko took the reins in April 2013. After Dikgang Moseneke’s seven-year tenure as board chairman ended in 2001, the position was held for an average of two years until Mabuza joined in 2012.

Now let’s look at Eskom. After Thulani Gcabashe left in 2007, Eskom had six CEOs, plus a further two acting CEOs, making the average tenure 1.5 years if we stop counting at Brian Molefe. And Molefe is counted as one CEO, although he was appointed twice.

Reuel Khoza was board chairman for eight years until 2005. Since then, the average tenure has been two years. Continuity is at least one simple reason for the success in Telkom’s turnaround; Mabuza and Maseko have now been in place for about five years.

Installing nonconflicted leadership with proven capability is a second SOE challenge. In 2013, my decision to join a troubled Telkom was based on the quality of the new board and CEO. I see the same qualities in the new Eskom team.

King III principles and the Public Finance Management Act can be well understood but not necessarily implemented, even when serious gaps are identified. In the case of Eskom, at least four red flags were raised since 2015. The most formal alerts are found in the board-appointed forensic investigation into Eskom’s operations prepared by Dentons in 2015, the public protector’s report on state capture in 2016, Eskom’s auditor notes to its annual financial statements released in 2017 and an alert to the auditor-general of accounting irregularities, which in turn were reflected in the auditor-general’s report in 2017.

At a minimum, these show significant increases in irregular expenditure amounting to about R4bn in 2016-17, irregularities in relation to the retirement payment for Molefe, allegations against the then interim CEO, Matshela Koko, allegations in respect of Tegeta, plus myriad findings in the Dentons report. And yet the board audit and risk committee found controls to be adequate in all respects for its 2016-17 annual financial statements.