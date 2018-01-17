Our fractured society is finally realising we need each other

Fracturing of the status quo in SA is seen as a necessary part of the national transformation project. For most, transformation means undoing the legacies of apartheid and creating opportunities for South Africans who were denied these under that old hateful system.

SA, not unlike the rest of the world, is emerging from a long period of not only racial but also patriarchal dominance and exploitation. Internationally, women are speaking out against sexual assault, outing their abusers and the system that enables them. They are reacting against their exploitation but at the same time proclaiming their agency, refusing to be victims any longer.

In SA, women are no strangers to struggle. Apartheid and colonialist mining practices were premised on forcing male labour off the land and into the mines, splitting families. Women have long taken a militant role in resisting this kind of exploitation, which is at once economic and racial.

SA has a long history of women being part of the liberation struggle going back to the campaigns against pass laws in the 1910s and the march by women on the Union Buildings on August 9 1956.