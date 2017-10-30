ECONOMIC GROWTH
Free market, not freebies, key to New Zealand’s wellbeing
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern doesn’t have a clue about capitalism
According to Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s new prime minister, capitalism has failed New Zealand. She doesn’t have a clue what she’s talking about.
Let’s go back some years to 1991, an important year in New Zealand’s history. The country was in the doldrums, but Ardern won’t remember because she was just 11 years old. The unemployment rate was 11%, one of the worst in the developed world. Today it is 4.7%.
Per capita income was $23,782 in constant 2010 dollars, a level at which it had been lounging for a full decade without significant change. Now it is $36,842, an improvement of 55%.
In 1991, its workforce participation rate was 64%. Today it is above 70%. In 1991 government debt was about 55% of GDP. Today it is 25%.
What brought about these hugely beneficial changes? In about 1991, the New Zealand government started undertaking drastic economic reforms towards becoming a free market.
Today it is the third-freest market in the world, according to the Economic Freedom of the World Index, and as can be seen above, continues to reap the benefits.
But, of course, the prime minister is concerned that measures used to gauge economic success "have to change" to take into account "people’s ability to actually have a meaningful life".
How does New Zealand fare in that regard?
The Boston Consulting Group’s report, Sustainable Economic Development Assessment (Seda), aims to measure precisely the kind of thing the prime minister is concerned about, namely in addition to GDP, also a country’s sustainability (equality, governance, civil society and environment) and investment (health, education and infrastructure). In particular, the assessment measures a country’s ability to convert pure wealth and growth into wellbeing.
New Zealand scores high on all counts. Its Seda score is 88.1, and the top countries — the Nordics, Germany, Netherlands, Singapore and Switzerland — come in between 91 and 100.
Its wealth-to-wellbeing and growth-to-wellbeing coefficients are 1.17 and 1.16, respectively, which are top class. That means it punches well above its weight for its level of income.
As for New Zealand’s composite Seda score, by far the most important area requiring improvement is its economic performance, which still lags behind.
Given that New Zealand scores well in employment and financial stability, its main drawback is its per capita GDP, which compares with Norway’s $59,302, Sweden’s $49,175 and Netherlands’s $50,898.
That means if Ardern is interested in achieving what she sets out to do, namely to achieve in terms of the criterion of wellbeing, then she should pursue good, old-fashioned economic growth.
How will she achieve that? By continuing what New Zealand has been doing — pursuing free-market policies. Increasing the minimum wage and grants for the poor, which she now promises, is not going to achieve that.
It seems the main thing that troubles Ardern is homelessness in New Zealand, which is reputed to be the highest in the developed world (albeit still below 1%, even widely defined as inclusive of people living in motor homes).
Leaving aside for the moment whether that is correct, successfully fighting homelessness is directly dependent on economic growth achieved by means of free-market policies.
Quite clearly, to the extent that homelessness is still a problem in New Zealand, it should be tackled by continuing to grow the country’s GDP through the pursuit of free enterprise.
For example, Hong Kong and Switzerland are two countries with free-market ratings similar to that of New Zealand (numbers one and four in the world, with New Zealand at three).
The one difference between these two countries and New Zealand is that they were free markets for decades before 1991. It is no coincidence that on the worldwide list for homelessness, they are in joint second spot.
• Rautenbach is a Cape Town labour lawyer and author of South Africa Can Work.
