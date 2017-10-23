Qualities and characteristics of successful business leaders

Quality businesses possess certain attributes that make them long-term winners: enduring competitive advantages (such as the franchise value of brands or a store footprint that is hard to replicate), robust and adaptable business models, good cash flows and excellent returns.

These characteristics often result in such businesses compounding revenue and earnings at a higher rate than expected and the market rewarding this superior growth with a premium rating when compared with the average company.

However, one attribute that is often overlooked when assessing a business’s track record is the role played by management. While most companies are heavily subject to the macroeconomic conditions of the day, good managers make things happen and get on with the job of driving shareholder value.

We are fortunate to have many examples of truly exceptional businesspeople in SA, who have created enormous value for shareholders over time. What is it that makes the managers in question so special? Consider the following two case studies:

Stephen Saad, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings.

One of SA’s great entrepreneurs, a few things about Saad stand out throughout Aspen’s successful history. He has had a passion for the business and an unwavering ambition to globalise and there has been conviction in his strategy. He has bet big, even in the face of market scepticism.

While investors are typically wary of acquisitive growth and tend to find more comfort in lower-risk, organic growth strategies, Saad has delivered on all the firm’s transactions. Aspen’s acquired businesses are highly cash-generative and the group has simplified the manufacturing process of acquired product portfolios, delivering — and in most cases exceeding — promised synergies.