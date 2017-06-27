Head-hunters add big chunk to executive pay bill

A finding that will come as less of a surprise and that flows from the lack of effective oversight, is that growth in annual pay for executives, in all sectors and for all-sized companies, has far outstripped the inflation rate over the past six years. It seems increased oversight has done nothing to rein in executives’ expectations, with large multinational companies being especially generous, while smaller ones generally tried to match large-company pay scales.

The report won’t be particularly pleasing to anyone, which probably suits the authors as their objective is not to attack or defend this prickly issue, but to raise the level of debate.

The acknowledgment that the CEOs’ pay only slightly underperformed shareholder value creation over the six years to 2016, will comfort many executives who worry about being accused of great value destruction. But it’s grudging approval, which will please critics of a system many believe has become out of control.

"In general terms, the performance of top executive pay has not significantly outstripped the growth in shareholder value, other than in MRC (mineral, resources and commodity) companies," says Deloitte.

Even this grudging approval is challenged by the report’s other findings. Having dug through six years of remuneration reports, Deloitte created a CEO total annual compensation (TAC) index, that shows growth in executive pay marginally exceeded growth in turnover and significantly exceeded growth in earnings over the period.