SIPHO PITYANA: SA is nearing a watershed — if the ANC conference happens

They have chosen to harass and hound those who try to return it to the right path. They employ goon squads in the form of unrecognisable ANC youth and women’s leagues and the so-called Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, an increasingly thuggish group of brown-shirt vigilantes.

Many see the December conference as the final throw of the dice for the ANC. Many presume the same holds true for the progressive, democratic vision that inspired so many of us.

We should not be surprised at the possibility that the conference itself may very well end up being a gathering of powerful pawns of interests that are external to the ANC; interests that may well be agnostic to the preservation of the movement or, even more importantly, the survival of SA’s democratic project.

Nonetheless, December will be a crucial moment for SA’s democracy. Many true patriots believe an emphatic rejection of Zuma and his clique, and the elevation to office of a candidate who embraces good governance and probity, could spark the beginning of a political turnaround, which in turn could trigger an economic resurgence.

Equally, however, there is the risk that Zuma’s faction could consolidate power. They are not going down without a fight — this week’s impulsive cabinet reshuffle is a clear indication of that, if any was needed.

Judging from the nominations doing the rounds, and the national executive committee (NEC) slates of the respective candidates, what will be coming out of December is less of a revolution and more of an accommodation, bound to reproduce varying shades of the same leadership that has plunged the organisation into its worst crisis in its history.

By rejecting previous calls for the resignation of the NEC and the convening of a consultative conference, the ANC has instead chosen the path of a revolution from the top — a fight to the finish among factions, or a false truce, built on an unprincipled "unity pact" that will perpetuate the life of the various divisive factions. That is why I’m sceptical about December being a moment of introspection that could ultimately lead to the ANC’s rehabilitation. The ANC had the opportunity to introspect with the parliamentary vote of no confidence on August 8, but was tone deaf to the will of the people.