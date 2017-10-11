Dodgy Russia gas deal is riddled with intrigue

South African allegations of the involvement in the Rosgeo deal of a Zuma family member and political allies of the president who visited Rosgeo in Moscow recently, threaten to expose the terms of the still secret contract with PetroSA to a court challenge for violations of the Constitution. That, and associated statutes laws on the management of public money, require the Rosgeo-PetroSA deal to be "in accordance with a system which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective".

Scepticism about this has already been hinted at in a ruling by the High Court in Cape Town on September 22.

The refusal of Rosgeo, Russian state banks and PetroSA to answer questions about the deal indicates their fear that it will not survive the transparency test. According to the PetroSA announcement, the agreement with Rosgeo "will see about $400m invested in oil and gas development…. The agreement involves the development in the exploration areas of blocks 9 and 11A off the south coast of SA…. The project envisages extraction of up to 4-million cubic metres of gas daily. This will subsequently be delivered to PetroSA’s gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay".

PetroSA board acting chairman Nhlanhla Gumede said: "A find in block 9 and 11A would result in much-desired exploration activity of our onshore and offshore oil and gas potential. The country and PetroSA will benefit greatly from the find." This is misleading — the oil and gas in the two blocks has already been found.

Rosgeo said in its news release that blocks 9 and 11A had already been explored and that PetroSA had significant data on the reserves waiting to be lifted and piped ashore. According to Rosgeo, "reserves of oil are estimated over 50-million tonnes; gas [reserves] over 400-billion cubic metres, expected resources of gas amount to 1.2-trillion cubic metres".