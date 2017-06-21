The mundane radicalism of terrorists on both sides

Osborne’s profile is similar to that of Khalid Masood, the convert to Islam who perpetrated the March 22 attack that started on Westminster Bridge in London.

Osborne, a father of four, is 48. Masood, 52, had three kids. Masood had a long history of violence and went to jail for one of the brawls in which he used a knife. Osborne is described as "shouty" and volatile, though seems to have kept his outbursts to the level of pub confrontations. Neither could hold down a job for long. Neither had any links with radical organizations. They appear to have led miserable, angry lives.

Osborne wasn’t provoked to violence by anyone nearly as mainstream as Farage: his isn’t among the 32 accounts Osborne followed on Twitter. Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding, leaders of the far right Britain First party are.

After the Finsbury Park attack, Fransen posted a video claiming it was "intellectually dishonest" to compare "sporadic" right-wing terrorism with the "industrialised" mayhem perpetrated by Islamist terrorists.

In fact, however, a lot of terrorism these days is sporadic. From time to time, there are major plots, like the Islamist one that resulted in the 2015 Paris attacks or, on the right-wing side, the foiled 2016 Kansas conspiracy to blow up a mosque, or this year’s failed plan by some Germany Army servicemen to assassinate politicians and blame it on Muslim refugees.

But attacks such as the Westminster one, the more recent one on London Bridge and the Finsbury Park one don’t require much planning. They can be spur-of-the moment angry outbursts, requiring no more than a few hours of seething and frantic action.

In a lengthy 2016 report to the US Department of Homeland Security, Pete Simi of the University of Nebraska, Omaha, described the common radicalisation paths for US far-right terrorists. They closely match those of Islamist extremists: a troubled personal history, a desire to belong and be accepted, the thrill of the forbidden, the search for a cause one could serve with violence.

Some take this path deliberately and take months, even years, to get to a violent terrorist attack. Others go through a kind of fast-food version of radicalisation that can be limited to the spur-of-the-moment adoption of a cause to justify a strong violent impulse. Simi wrote:

"Whether real or perceived, a quest for personal significance is based on the view that an individual’s personal significance is being threatened. Threats to personal significance include: social rejection, exclusion, personal loss and humiliation. In an attempt to protect oneself from the threat of personal insignificance, individuals will often align with groups experiencing similar perceived injustices. These experiences motivate a person to accept extremist ideologies, which often encourages the conception of violence as a form of retaliation or ‘self-defence’."