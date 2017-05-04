Jihadists have own internet hideout to dodge police

Jihadists have often relied on mainstream social media platforms for online communication and to spread propaganda, with private channels on messaging app Telegram being especially popular over the past year.

Technology firms such as Facebook and Google have come under increasing political pressure to do more to tackle extremist material online and to make it harder for jihadists to communicate through encrypted services to avoid detection.

By creating its own service, Islamic State was responding to concerted pressure from intelligence agencies, police forces and the technology sector and was trying to find a way around it, Wainwright said.

"We have certainly made it a lot harder for them to operate in this space but we’re still seeing the publication of these awful videos, communications operating large-scale across the internet," he said, adding he did not know if it would be technically more difficult to take down Islamic State’s own platform.

Wainwright said he believed that security co-operation between Britain and the EU would continue after Brexit, despite British warnings that it was likely to leave Europol and cease sharing intelligence if it could not reach a divorce deal with the bloc.

"The operational requirement is for that to be retained. If anything, we need to have an even more closely integrated pan-European response to security if you consider the way in which the threat is heading," Wainwright said. Europe was facing "the highest terrorist threat for a generation".

However, there were important legal issues that would have to be thrashed out and it was not easy "to just cut and paste current arrangements", he said.

"The legal issues have to be worked through and then they have to be worked through within the broader political context of the article 50 negotiations," he said, referring to the mechanism to exit the EU.

"In the end, I hope the grown-ups in the room will realise that ... security is one of the most important areas of the whole process. We need to get that right."

