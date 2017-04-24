World / Europe

MIGRANT CENTRES

Pope calls for end to refugee ‘prisons’

The American Jewish Committee urges Pope Francis to reconsider his 'regrettable choice of words' after he called holding centres concentration camps

24 April 2017 - 05:29 AM Philip Pullella
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Basilica of Saint Bartholomew on Tiber island in Rome, Italy, on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI
Pope Francis leads a mass at the Basilica of Saint Bartholomew on Tiber island in Rome, Italy, on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Rome — Pope Francis has urged governments to get migrants and refugees out of holding centres, saying many have become "concentration camps".

During a visit to a Rome basilica on Saturday, where he met migrants, Francis spoke of his trip to a camp on the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016.

He said he met a Muslim refugee who told him how Islamists had slit the throat of his Christian wife because she refused to throw her crucifix on the ground.

"I don’t know if he managed to leave that concentration camp, because refugee camps, many of them, are of concentration [type] because of the great number of people left there inside them," the pope said.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) later urged the pope "to reconsider his regrettable choice of words" for using the term concentration camp.

France votes in most unpredictable presidential election in decades

Far-right leader Marine le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are the favourites to progress to a run-off in May that could determine the future ...
World
13 hours ago

"The conditions in which migrants are currently living in some European countries may well be difficult and deserve still greater international attention, but concentration camps they certainly are not," AJC head David Harris said. He said there was "no comparison to the magnitude of that tragedy".

Francis praised countries helping refugees and thanked them for "bearing this extra burden, because it seems that international accords are more important than human rights".

He did not elaborate, but appeared to be referring to agreements that keep migrants from crossing borders.

The pope urged people in northern Italy, home to an anti-immigrant party, to take more migrants, hoping the generosity of southern Italy could "infect the north a bit".

Reuters

Britain must settle EU divorce proceedings in euros

EU officials say Brexit could cost €60bn, London, puts the it closer to €20bn, but the divorce settlement must ensure workers’ family members are ...
World
2 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Zimbabwe had a safety valve, we don’t

What happens when citizens have nowhere left to go?
Opinion
2 days ago

Australia and New Zealand tighten up on skilled work visas

‘We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains — Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs’
World
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
French poll tests rise of populism
World / Europe
2.
Pope calls for end to refugee ‘prisons’
World / Europe
3.
Venezuela economic crisis hits US firms
World / Americas
4.
France’s Macron looks set for Elysee in runoff ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.