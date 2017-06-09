A cry from the heart of the workers suffering from a predatory practice

That is exactly what is happening here with Europe getting rid of its unwanted chicken in SA, and the suffering it is causing must be stopped. Don’t be fooled by the current measure of relief felt because bird flu in Europe has temporarily halted most imports. We can be sure that the EU will return to its unrestrained dumping the minute it gets the all clear.

This is why FairPlay, the activist organisation set up at the end of 2016 to take a stand and begin the fight-back against illegal dumping in the South African market is launching the new Cry for Action campaign.

It calls directly on President Jacob Zuma and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies to intervene and put an immediate stop to this abhorrent practice that is destroying individuals, families, entire communities and businesses that are key to SA’s economic and social wellbeing.

The Cry for Action campaign aims to ensure that those people who have lost their jobs will not also lose their voices, their self-esteem, their value, importance and significance to their families, communities and to society. They will not be set aside, abandoned, forgotten or made anonymous in the miserable pit of unemployment statistics.

Consider the "collateral damage" of making one person redundant. It is estimated that for every person employed in the chicken industry there are as many as 10 family dependants — ranging from young children to grandparents. That single salary provides shelter, food, light, heat, schooling and healthcare for many. Dumping not only kills jobs, it destroys families and undermines entire communities.

Since 2011, it is estimated that as many as 6,000 jobs have been lost in the chicken industry. That means anything up to 60,000 people – a sports stadium such as Ellis Park packed to capacity – have been directly affected. This does not even consider the effect on businesses in the local community.

Many of these people now find themselves in the appalling category of the "long-term unemployed", a circumstance that according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development "causes significant mental and material stress". As if we didn’t know.