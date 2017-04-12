Goldstone joins FairPlay trading lobby

Richard Goldstone, the renowned South African Constitutional Court judge who also prosecuted war crimes for the UN in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, has become a patron of the FairPlay antidumping movement.

Founded by US-based South African businessman and philanthropist Francois Baird, FairPlay is trying to stop the dumping of frozen, bone-in chicken products in SA. Goldstone joins its panel of domestic and international experts to help implement policies benefiting chicken producers and consumers.

FairPlay says it has united SA’s three main chicken producers — RCL Foods, Astral Foods and Country Bird Holdings — along with the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union in opposing dumping.

After 1994, the government opened up the economy under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. This resulted in a flood of imports, with manufacturers ranging from steel to clothing to windscreens coming under pressure, mainly from Chinese imports. The government also had to decide whether to impose import tariffs or implement nontariff barriers against dumping. Non-tariff barriers are usually restrictions or conditions that make imports difficult or costly.