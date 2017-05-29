Collectively business is stronger and louder
Apartheid has cast a long shadow, but an organised, unified voice is in the national economic interest
Albrecht’s Law, widely quoted in management literature, harshly states that "intelligent people, when assembled into an organisation, will tend towards collective stupidity".
Observing the latest fallout after many years between Business Unity SA (Busa) and the Black Business Council (BBC) over participation in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) suggests peak organisations representing business in SA are in danger of becoming a dramatic illustration of Albrecht’s Law.
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) has been hit by a spate of resignations related to claims of poor governance.
Serious institutional, political, capacity and operational challenges emerge from a review of the fragmented organised business landscape. Can Humpty Dumpty be put back together again? Or have politics created an irretrievable situation?
As Karl Albrecht, an executive management consultant, observed, collective incapacity is not a necessary or inevitable part of the life of enterprises, institutions or a group of institutions. Intelligent people and leaders allow it to happen. It can happen when leaders show by their behaviour that they encourage, condone or accept it. The same is true of organised business in SA.
Globally, over the centuries chambers of commerce and similar business associations have played a significant role in representing and mobilising the business community.
The first chamber of commerce was established in Marseilles in 1599 and the first in SA was formed in Cape Town in 1804. Business saw the need to collectively lobby for and advocate its broad interests.
Organised business may, in some instances and countries, degenerate into "rent-seeking". But genuine chamber of commerce-type institutions in SA espouse "inclusive" or "pluralistic" policies rather than "exploitative" ones.
International research shows that organised business structures can sharpen the competitive edge of an economy. Organised business has, on the whole, made a constructive contribution to policy-making at national and local levels.
In a mixed economy such as SA’s, the right of business to organise remains an essential balancing factor in policy formation and implementation. Over the years, the organised business network has evolved and adapted in line with economic and political developments.
Organised business was especially active in the years leading up to 1994, playing a leading role, not only in the economic and constitutional debate at the time but also in the creation of Nedlac. High expectations, perhaps in retrospect excessive, surrounded the launch of Nedlac as the major institution for social dialogue.
Over the years, Busa and the BBC have nonetheless managed a degree of co-operation, minimal though it may often have been. Now their working relationship seems to have, regrettably, finally broken asunder at a time when, even more than ever before, business needs a unified voice — not only in its own broad interest but also in the national economic interest.
Today Busa is no longer what it was at its launch, having been diluted by the breakaway five years ago of several black business bodies and the recreation of a separate BBC
SA faces serious economic and political challenges including transformation that need a cohesive platform in business. No one, however, is seeking "a single business voice", which, given competing interests, a prominent businessman once rightly described as an oxymoron. But nor do we need a cacophony of acronyms purporting to represent business.
What is required is a willingness to contemplate more business unity through a greater degree of rationalisation and co-operation to strengthen what business can contribute to transformation and the country’s economic future.
Trust is not built by exchanging angry statements in the media. It evolves and is renewed by people and groups working together to resolve problems and issues when it is in their common interest to do so. They do so by exhibiting a genuine desire for compromise and to finding solutions without seeking to impose heavy ideological baggage, of whatever kind, on others. Failure to close the trust deficit is a major reason that organised business is often perceived to be structurally weak and not wielding enough policy clout.
Yet there have been several examples of successful business collaboration in the recent past for specific purposes that offer portents of encouragement.
For instance, the recent willingness of the business constituency to work together with former finance minister Pravin Gordhan helped to fend off investment downgrades for a while, which bought SA valuable time. The CEO Initiative to assist Gordhan (and possibly his successor) has been a necessary business intervention.
But meeting these policy and project challenges should not be left only to the CEO Initiative. It should also be shared through the existence of effective and well-resourced organised business as well.
Ideally, organised business must remain a key consumer and contributor of ideas on policy and its implementation. To do so effectively and credibly, it needs to get its act together much better.
Recent media statements by Busa, Sacci and Business Leadership SA on key sociopolitical events such as the Cabinet reshuffle, the effect of state capture and the Eskom saga have been pertinent and strong. But this immediate reaction is only part of the story.
Organisational sustainability hinges on building credibility through being proactive, influencing events in advance through anticipatory in-depth policy research and enlarging business’s sphere of influence.
The conflict between Busa and the BBC suggests something is seriously amiss in organised business, including the divisive element of political factionalism. There is a vast difference between business speaking up on the economic consequences of political developments, and taking sides in partisan politics.
It is a fine line to walk, requiring a careful assessment of what can and must be said, but without getting sucked into party politics.
So if the leadership of Busa and the BBC are unable to stitch things together again and find common ground, it may be necessary to use a mediator.
An independent mediator might help to bring together those who belong together in the business sector. If function declines, so eventually do status and influence, whether in Nedlac or outside.
The economic and political headwinds facing SA require business leadership and collaboration of the highest order, based on viable and credible structures. "When spider webs unite," says an old African proverb, "they can tie up a lion."
• Parsons is a professor at the North-West University School of Business and Governance and a former business convener at Nedlac
