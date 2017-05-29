Collectively business is stronger and louder

SA faces serious economic and political challenges including transformation that need a cohesive platform in business. No one, however, is seeking "a single business voice", which, given competing interests, a prominent businessman once rightly described as an oxymoron. But nor do we need a cacophony of acronyms purporting to represent business.

What is required is a willingness to contemplate more business unity through a greater degree of rationalisation and co-operation to strengthen what business can contribute to transformation and the country’s economic future.

Trust is not built by exchanging angry statements in the media. It evolves and is renewed by people and groups working together to resolve problems and issues when it is in their common interest to do so. They do so by exhibiting a genuine desire for compromise and to finding solutions without seeking to impose heavy ideological baggage, of whatever kind, on others. Failure to close the trust deficit is a major reason that organised business is often perceived to be structurally weak and not wielding enough policy clout.

Yet there have been several examples of successful business collaboration in the recent past for specific purposes that offer portents of encouragement.

For instance, the recent willingness of the business constituency to work together with former finance minister Pravin Gordhan helped to fend off investment downgrades for a while, which bought SA valuable time. The CEO Initiative to assist Gordhan (and possibly his successor) has been a necessary business intervention.

But meeting these policy and project challenges should not be left only to the CEO Initiative. It should also be shared through the existence of effective and well-resourced organised business as well.

Ideally, organised business must remain a key consumer and contributor of ideas on policy and its implementation. To do so effectively and credibly, it needs to get its act together much better.

Recent media statements by Busa, Sacci and Business Leadership SA on key sociopolitical events such as the Cabinet reshuffle, the effect of state capture and the Eskom saga have been pertinent and strong. But this immediate reaction is only part of the story.

Organisational sustainability hinges on building credibility through being proactive, influencing events in advance through anticipatory in-depth policy research and enlarging business’s sphere of influence.

The conflict between Busa and the BBC suggests something is seriously amiss in organised business, including the divisive element of political factionalism. There is a vast difference between business speaking up on the economic consequences of political developments, and taking sides in partisan politics.

It is a fine line to walk, requiring a careful assessment of what can and must be said, but without getting sucked into party politics.

So if the leadership of Busa and the BBC are unable to stitch things together again and find common ground, it may be necessary to use a mediator.

An independent mediator might help to bring together those who belong together in the business sector. If function declines, so eventually do status and influence, whether in Nedlac or outside.

The economic and political headwinds facing SA require business leadership and collaboration of the highest order, based on viable and credible structures. "When spider webs unite," says an old African proverb, "they can tie up a lion."

• Parsons is a professor at the North-West University School of Business and Governance and a former business convener at Nedlac