Bust-up as Black Business Council quits Busa

The Black Business Council (BBC) has ended its relationship with Business Unity SA (Busa).

BBC president Danisa Baloyi said the move comes after BBC representatives were kicked out of a National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) meeting by Busa delegates.

This marks the end of a 23-year partnership between white and black business representatives.

Baloyi said: "The BBC will continue participating in Nedlac as an independent voice of black business and we believe this will provide a great opportunity for BBC to advocate the aspirations of our people.

"We have declared 2017 the year of radical economic transformation, and on platforms such as Nedlac we will continue to advocate a less apologetic approach to economic redress.

"The closed-door approach by Busa is directly contrary to the BBC’s open-door policy, which has been a key pillar of the 23-year-old relationship."

BBC secretary-general George Sebulela said: "Civil society must be wary of these approaches lest they become the next victims of Mabuza’s constant exclusion of black people in positions of power," referring to Busa president Jabu Mabuza.

Sebulela said: "White business cannot keep the social dialogue alive alone. You need the BBC, a different organisation fighting for the aspiration of black people, and white business doesn’t seem to realise this fact. They are finding it very difficult to work with black people."