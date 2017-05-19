Traditional leaders play a vital role, and should be paid for doing so

Today, the hullabaloo around the payment of izinduna, as if the issue is about trying to look after the public purse, is simply a continuation of a war between the west and Africa, cold as this battle may now be.

Yes, it is true that we are living in trying economic times, but so are many other nations. That said, every person must get paid for the work they do. CEOs of private companies get paid; directors-general in government get paid; leaders of political parties are paid; municipal councillors are paid.

Indunas have a great responsibility within the community or village where they are deployed, in the same way as a councilor has his work cut out within the ward of his jurisdiction.

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance department has explained how izinduna are well respected in traditional communities, since the institution of traditional leadership is what these communities relate to best.

The department has, in recent years, since the advent of the democratisation of traditional leadership, also regularly explained that only 60% of izinduna are appointed by inkosi [a chief] and the other 40% are elected by the citizenry, thus aligning traditional leadership with the democracy in which we have lived since 1994. This is also to ensure there is adequate representation of the interests of the ordinary folk in the community within the traditional authority.

But it appears that despite this, there are still a number of individuals who fail to ingest this information, waiting only for an opportunity to criticise. Izinduna, like their superiors in amakhosi, play a key role in fostering social cohesion in communities. They help resolve disputes among families, often preventing misunderstandings from spiraling into bloody conflicts, as has happened in history.

Every week, the induna reports to an inkosi for that particular community so the inkosi can intervene on matters that escalate beyond the hand of induna. These are often matters that need resolution without having to spill over into criminal matters. You could compare some of the cases in the jurisdiction of induna to civil matters that are often addressed through court litigation for the affluent communities that have access to this costly legal facility.