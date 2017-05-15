Lungisa Fuzile warns the state ‘pays a price for indecision’
The Treasury stalwart, who retires on Monday after nearly two decades in government, singles out the information and communications sector
The government is losing out on potential windfalls in revenue in various economic sectors because of indecisive policy making, says outgoing Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile.
He expected fiscal policy and public-sector spending ability to remain constrained into the 2018 national budget.
Fuzile retires on Monday after a career of nearly two-decade in government, the past six years as director-general at the Treasury.
His departure comes just days before international credit ratings agency Moody’s is due to meet government, business and labour leaders.
In April, Moody’s said it would put the sovereign rating on review for a downgrade over 30-90 days. This followed concerns about the cabinet reshuffle and its effect on progress on reforms to sustain fiscal and economic strength, the effectiveness of policy-making institutions and the immediate implications for growth.
Fuzile singled out the information and communications sector at the weekend, saying the country had hardly begun to migrate from analogue to digital broadcasting during which spectrum would be released with wide-ranging benefits, especially investment opportunities. Plans dealing with the unlocked spectrum to promote investment, transformation and improve reach and quality of telecommunications had also been delayed.
Controversy over the use of encryption in set-top boxes to convert analogue to digital signal for households that cannot afford digital television had divided the industry and the government over the past few years.
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi defied a 2013 ANC policy that backed the encryption of set-top boxes, which would cost the state millions of rand to procure, further stalling the process and causing the country to miss the 2015 international deadline for migration. Her successor, Ayanda Dlodlo, has given the green light for encryption.
"It’s an area that could see the government receiving some windfall revenue depending on how you sell the spectrum or make it available to users," Fuzile said. He also singled out the mining sector, a key driver of the economy. The Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill has been stuck in the law-making process for six years. The government aims to pass it by end-June.
Surely at a time when there is need to grow the economy … you can’t afford to have a never-ending process like we’ve seen with the [minerals bill]
The mining industry initially objected to the amendments, which include a 50% black ownership requirement to qualify for small-scale mining permits. President Jacob Zuma added to the delay over his concerns about insufficient public consultation with provinces and traditional leaders and a possible breach of trade agreements.
"Surely at a time when there is need to grow the economy … you can’t afford to have a never-ending process like we’ve seen with the [minerals bill]," Fuzile said. "When there is no agreement you’ll have to find a compromise that works…. Let those who are interested in investing in your mining sector decide whether the legal framework is good enough for them to put their money in or they vote with their feet."
This, he said, was adding to investor uncertainty when growth was weak.
SA’s economic growth outlook for 2017 was revised down to 0.8% by the IMF from 1.1% previously while global growth was recovering. The budget for 2018 and thereafter might be "very tough". Fuzile said the 2018 budget would continue to reflect cost-cutting rather than expenditure as the public purse remained constrained.
This was particularly so in the light of the recent credit rating downgrades, "which means we’ve got to work doubly hard to prove ourselves. That will be a major consideration for the [next] budget."
"Looking to fiscal policy and monetary policy to stimulate the … economy … is looking at the wrong place." Fiscal policy could not accommodate public infrastructure that created jobs.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has indicated it may have neared the end of an interest rate hiking cycle but that this does not mean it will cut rates in 2017, which will boost consumption.
