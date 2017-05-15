Lungisa Fuzile warns the state ‘pays a price for indecision’

The government is losing out on potential windfalls in revenue in various economic sectors because of indecisive policy making, says outgoing Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile.

He expected fiscal policy and public-sector spending ability to remain constrained into the 2018 national budget.

Fuzile retires on Monday after a career of nearly two-decade in government, the past six years as director-general at the Treasury.

His departure comes just days before international credit ratings agency Moody’s is due to meet government, business and labour leaders.

In April, Moody’s said it would put the sovereign rating on review for a downgrade over 30-90 days. This followed concerns about the cabinet reshuffle and its effect on progress on reforms to sustain fiscal and economic strength, the effectiveness of policy-making institutions and the immediate implications for growth.