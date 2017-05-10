Africa poised for greatness — but governments must act fast

I enjoy these kinds of shock statistics, most recently sharing them with an audience of South African Institute of International Affairs members during an address on "World changes affecting Africa", a talk I have also given to UN leaders, Chatham House and African Union foreign ministers.

The reason they hold shock value is because "common knowledge" is a powerful thing. It’s what has often hamstrung African development histori-cally, too – after all, risk perception is based on data.

If we had the right figures, Africa might be able to obtain a more favourable credit rating (certainly a sore topic in SA). Common perceptions of African development are built on outdated — or simply invented – facts. Most likely, for example, we radically underestimate Africa’s GDP.

The raw data is sometimes simply not available. Only 12 of the continent’s 54 countries have their national accounts up to date, if we take into account methodological standards requiring the year base be no older than five. Worse, about 60% of the continent’s citizens are not in possession of an identity document. You can’t transform if your two primary data sets — people and accounts — are not up to date. You can compensate with other approaches, but they are no substitute. We must therefore be savvy on how we assess the continent.

Africans are frustrated with the Africa Rising narrative which, in any case, was always more about business oppor-tunity than real transformation.

GDP growth is certainly not enough: how can policies materially change the social fabric? That’s what we’ve got to start considering. We may have a long way to go to get a reliable picture of Africa, but there are several indicators that give a good sense for future development.