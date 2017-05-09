Investors from US eye assets in Africa

Recent meetings between local fund managers and US pension funds, money managers and asset consultants — representing $7.7-trillion in assets — signal a positive move towards boosting infrastructure investment on the continent, say role players.

"Africa is underrepresented in the investment portfolios of institutional investors in the US," said Donna Sims Wilson, chairwoman-elect of the National Association of Securities Professionals (Nasp) and president of Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors based in Houston, Texas.

The meetings formed part of a programme known as Mobilizing Institutional Investors to Develop Africa’s Infrastructure (MiDA), which is a partnership between the US Agency for International Development and Nasp. Nasp represents the interests of minorities and women in financial services.

The partnership aims to expose US institutional investors to co-investment opportunities with African counterparts in sub-Saharan Africa’s infrastructure.