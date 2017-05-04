Black law firms forced to battle unfair odds

This means that, at best, there may only be six black-owned law firms with more than 20 attorneys. My gut feel is there are actually fewer.

So, why is it that 23 years into democracy, no more than six black-owned law firms have grown to the size of a medium-sized law firm? There are three reasons for this.

First, some public and many private-sector institutions still believe that black-owned firms are incapable of competently handling complex matters or matters perceived as falling within specialised areas of law.

They prefer briefing black-owned firms on matters that are less challenging and uncomplicated — for example straightforward litigation, collections and conveyancing.

Apart from a few brave in-house counsel, whom I salute, many are afraid of putting their jobs on the line by taking the "risk" of briefing black-owned companies.

Here is an example. An in-house counsel at a state-owned entity wanted to brief our firm on a complex transaction. When the counsel advised the executives of her intention, she was instructed to select a "Big Five" white-owned firm that had experience in this field.

She stood her ground, arguing that my firm had to be given an opportunity to prove itself — and we did a great job. She is not the only counsel like this: although outnumbered, others also believe that black lawyers are just as good as white.

The Law Society’s Action group on briefing patterns in the Legal Profession reported on Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s views on bias. He believes that black and women law practitioners not getting opportunities to develop their skills is a big problem.