Black law firms forced to battle unfair odds
Skewed perceptions of competency and posturing about transformation are just two of the challenges, writes Lucien Pierce
I smiled the last time I watched Khumisi Kganare drive off in his clapped-out old Toyota Corolla. We had just co-presented a practice management seminar for the Law Society.
Kganare is a bright, young commercial lawyer specialising in information and communications technology law, an area regarded as cutting-edge. He and his partner run their own firm and have been in business for about three years.
I smiled because Kganare’s Corolla was a good sign. It told me he had chosen not to take short cuts; that he was running his firm honestly, ethically and properly, while facing the many challenges black-owned firms confront.
Firms such as Kganare’s and mine do not face a level playing field. We are disadvantaged from the outset, making it difficult to build the capacity to compete with even medium-sized white-owned law firms.
Black-owned commercial law firms are outnumbered. In 2016, there were 12,373 law firms in SA and only 31 of them had more than 20 attorneys. According to the Law Society of SA, 20% of firms are black-owned.
This means that, at best, there may only be six black-owned law firms with more than 20 attorneys. My gut feel is there are actually fewer.
So, why is it that 23 years into democracy, no more than six black-owned law firms have grown to the size of a medium-sized law firm? There are three reasons for this.
First, some public and many private-sector institutions still believe that black-owned firms are incapable of competently handling complex matters or matters perceived as falling within specialised areas of law.
They prefer briefing black-owned firms on matters that are less challenging and uncomplicated — for example straightforward litigation, collections and conveyancing.
Apart from a few brave in-house counsel, whom I salute, many are afraid of putting their jobs on the line by taking the "risk" of briefing black-owned companies.
Here is an example. An in-house counsel at a state-owned entity wanted to brief our firm on a complex transaction. When the counsel advised the executives of her intention, she was instructed to select a "Big Five" white-owned firm that had experience in this field.
She stood her ground, arguing that my firm had to be given an opportunity to prove itself — and we did a great job. She is not the only counsel like this: although outnumbered, others also believe that black lawyers are just as good as white.
The Law Society’s Action group on briefing patterns in the Legal Profession reported on Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s views on bias. He believes that black and women law practitioners not getting opportunities to develop their skills is a big problem.
He also said the government and state-owned enterprises seemed to prefer to appoint white legal practitioners, especially at senior level.
Some in-house counsel try to assuage their guilt and explain away their reluctance to brief black-owned firms by arguing that they brief black lawyers within white firms.
I do not buy that. The reality is that they are briefing black lawyers who, typically, are accountable to senior white lawyers.
Such in-house counsel need to understand that they are not helping black lawyers to grow, they are helping white-owned law firms to grow.
If it wasn’t for bias, Kganare’s firm would be getting more than enough information and communications technology law work, but sadly it is not.
Second, it is my experience that private-sector corporates try to show that they buy into transforming the legal profession, but do not seem able to follow through.
Lawyers who are not crooks are less likely to be briefed and find it difficult to grow their firms
My firm has been invited to apply to provide services to a number of corporates. These applications are typically in response to clear statements that the corporate intends appointing a panel of black-owned commercial law firms.
The application processes are rigorous, time-consuming and result in very little work (yes, mining house general counsel and bank general counsel, I am writing about you).
Call me cynical, but the reason corporates have these sorts of panels is simply to cover themselves if someone asks if they give work to black-owned firms.
This is borne out by the fact that even the Law Society’s action group has to resort to using the Promotion of Access to Information Act to acquire information and statistics on black-owned law-firm briefing patterns.
Third, when self-employed attorneys are faced with paying the office rent, salaries and black tax, it emboldens predators who dispense lucrative legal work from the government, state-owned enterprises and corporates to suggest "arrangements".
These are likely to ensure a steady flow of work, big invoices that are paid on time and pleasant offices.
The problem with this approach is that those who agree to these arrangements do not have any incentive to invest in infrastructure, build up a brand and credibility, train young lawyers and grow a alw firm because they prefer a get-rich-quick approach.
Why put time, money and sweat into growing your firm when you do not have to compete on honest and fair commercial terms? But after you enter into these arrangements, you are no longer a lawyer, you are a crook.
A consequence of this is that lawyers who prefer to keep the oath they took and who are not crooks are less likely to be briefed on lucrative matters and find it difficult to build and grow their firms.
Long-standing firms such as Ledwaba Mazwai Attorneys, Mabuza Attorneys, Poswa Incorporated, Mkhabela Huntley Adekeye Attorneys and others know how difficult it is to build a firm the right way.
This is why I have such respect for not only Kganare, but other young black lawyers I mentor. Another young lawyer, who is determined to do things the right way, confided recently that he had turned down a lucrative proposal that would have involved breaking the law.
So, as black commercial lawyers in this country, we face difficult circumstances.
We are not trusted as competent by many in the government, state-owned entities and the corporate sector because they still believe that "white is right" and we are preyed on by vultures who dangle lucrative work in front of us, but with strings attached.
So, like Kganare, we have to drive our Corollas, we have to soldier on, we have to change perceptions and we have to accept that, for now, black lawyers are on their own.
SA needs genuine radical economic transformation.
It needs black-owned and black-run professional enterprises to grow and prosper. It needs investment in these businesses by those with the means to do it.
For 13 years, we have done all that has been asked of us. We are ethical, above-board and transformative. We get a big proportion of our business from overseas. It would be nice to have local entities place the same faith in us.
• Pierce is the co-founder of PPM attorneys, a Johannesburg-based law firm specialising in media and ICT.
