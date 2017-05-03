Companies / Financial Services

JSE to create township exchange for very small entrepreneurs

03 May 2017 - 13:48 Linda Ensor
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Cape Town — The JSE is working towards the creation of a township exchange for very small entrepreneurs, CEO Nicky Newton-King said in Parliament on Wednesday. The proposed exchange will provide a platform for such entrepreneurs to raise capital.

Newton-King said the JSE is currently working on the eligibility criteria and building technology for the proposed bourse. The exchange will have to be cheap, accessible and affordable, and will exist alongside the main board, which has 325 company listings (11 of them black-owned), and the AltX for small enterprises, which has 56 listed companies.

Newton-King told the public hearings on the transformation of the finance sector, organised jointly by the finance and trade and industry committees, that, as at the end of 2013, 39% of the top 100 companies listed on the JSE were foreign-owned, while "non-blacks" held 14% directly and 8% indirectly.

Blacks owned 10% of the listed shares directly and 13% indirectly, with 16% remaining unanalysed.

Newton-King said there was slightly more black shareholding than white, but that more was held indirectly by black employees through their pension funds.

The JSE was about to release the latest statistics for the end of 2015, Newton-King said.

Of the 62 equity trading members on the JSE, 14 were black. Newton-King said the JSE had a programme to assist black stockbroking firms by providing financial assistance for their development. She emphasised that the best way for the JSE to contribute to transformation and inclusive growth has to be centred around its core business, which is to provide a platform for people to raise capital. The JSE also has to provide a vehicle for people to invest their savings, which helps the economy grow and create jobs.

The JSE’s role is not to dictate what the level of ownership and control should be, as this is a national policy issue, but it can use its disclosure requirements to empower the engagement by stakeholders and encourage transformation.

Entrepreneur aims to groom a generation of African leaders

African educational entrepreneur Fred Swaniker warns unless we develop better leaders, the continent will never fully realise its potential, writes ...
National
15 days ago

SA’s entrepreneur ecosystem needs sweeping overhaul

The lack of supportive infrastructure for start-ups reduces innovation in the economy, writes Owen Skae
Opinion
26 days ago

Lessons in entrepreneurship and leadership

Dragon Den investor Lebo Gunguluza and Tiger Brands Group CEO Lawrence MacDougall addressed delegates on entrepreneurship and the challenges of ...
News & Insights
29 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MTN suffers decline in subscriber numbers
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Tribunal finds the club fee charged by Edcon to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
One investment gets you the complete lifestyle ...
Companies / Property
4.
New minister Mmamoloko Kubayi promises nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
5.
The miscalculations that ruined the Westinghouse ...
Companies

Related Articles

Revised preferential procurement regulations take effect on April 1
Business

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: There's nothing radical about the ANC's policy proposals
Politics

Township economy plan needs to tackle skills deficit
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.