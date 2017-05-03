JSE to create township exchange for very small entrepreneurs
Cape Town — The JSE is working towards the creation of a township exchange for very small entrepreneurs, CEO Nicky Newton-King said in Parliament on Wednesday. The proposed exchange will provide a platform for such entrepreneurs to raise capital.
Newton-King said the JSE is currently working on the eligibility criteria and building technology for the proposed bourse. The exchange will have to be cheap, accessible and affordable, and will exist alongside the main board, which has 325 company listings (11 of them black-owned), and the AltX for small enterprises, which has 56 listed companies.
Newton-King told the public hearings on the transformation of the finance sector, organised jointly by the finance and trade and industry committees, that, as at the end of 2013, 39% of the top 100 companies listed on the JSE were foreign-owned, while "non-blacks" held 14% directly and 8% indirectly.
Blacks owned 10% of the listed shares directly and 13% indirectly, with 16% remaining unanalysed.
Newton-King said there was slightly more black shareholding than white, but that more was held indirectly by black employees through their pension funds.
The JSE was about to release the latest statistics for the end of 2015, Newton-King said.
Of the 62 equity trading members on the JSE, 14 were black. Newton-King said the JSE had a programme to assist black stockbroking firms by providing financial assistance for their development. She emphasised that the best way for the JSE to contribute to transformation and inclusive growth has to be centred around its core business, which is to provide a platform for people to raise capital. The JSE also has to provide a vehicle for people to invest their savings, which helps the economy grow and create jobs.
The JSE’s role is not to dictate what the level of ownership and control should be, as this is a national policy issue, but it can use its disclosure requirements to empower the engagement by stakeholders and encourage transformation.
