World Economic Forum on Africa has a strong global following this year

There will be 22 CEOs from large South African companies, up from 19 at 2016’s meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

Germany, which is 2017’s Group of 20 chair and recently started its version of a "Marshall Plan" for Africa, is sending its finance minister and minister of economic co-operation as well as 14 business CEOs.

The WEF has debated inclusive growth for some time but the issue went centre stage at its Davos and regional forums in 2016 amid a growing perception in economies around the world that GDP growth had failed to deliver on job creation and that inequality had increased.

Kanza said the question of "how do we go beyond GDP" had become central in the past year and the WEF’s report on inclusive growth shared its research findings and proposed indices that provide governments with an alternative model for growing economies in ways that directly contribute to improved living standards.

The Durban forum would seek to regionalise the findings for Africa.

"If we are to change our models of economic growth, we need a sense of what we should prioritise and what policies have succeeded or failed in delivering inclusivity in different countries," Kanza said.

The debates in SA about inclusive growth and radical transformation, she said, parallelled debates everywhere that were a reflection of the concerns about the aspirations and frustrations of those who felt excluded and of the urgency of the issue across the world.

This week’s WEF will be preceded by a "solutions summit", the last of which was held 10 years ago. It will bring together social entrepreneurs and civil society organisations, as well as government and business people, with the aim of finding ways to scale up innovative solutions so that a critical mass of people can benefit from them.