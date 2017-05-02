Team SA revived after Zuma’s dinner with business

Trust between business and the government was dented by the cabinet reshuffle, which resulted in the firing of Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas, among others. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA’s foreign-denominated debt to subinvestment grade immediately, citing fears of policy uncertainty.

In addition, the credit ratings agencies said that there was no guarantee SA would continue on its fiscal consolidation path and that the reshuffle might signal the country’s intention to proceed with a new nuclear build programme.

Business, including BLSA and Business Unity SA, blamed the downgrades on the president, saying Zuma’s "reckless" actions had undone 18 months of hard work to avoid having the country downgraded.

"The dinner ... was a private sitting with business and the president. We found an opportunity to raise our concerns sharply," said Mohale.

He did not go into detail about what was discussed with the president but said the president was eager to tackle the concerns of business.

"All I will say is we raised our issues with the president and we will continue to do so," said the BLSA deputy chairman.

BLSA has been vocal about how trust has broken down between the government and business, blaming this directly on Zuma.

Members of the CEO Initiative who refused to meet Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba before his first international road show were also present at the dinner with the president.

In a note circulated among CEOs two weeks ago, the initiative said its steering committee was furious about the nature and timing of the events that led to the downgrades.

Gigaba embarked on his first road show with the blessing of BLSA, but was snubbed by the CEO Initiative.

Before the road show, Mohale said it was always better to put Team SA first.

He was at pains to stress that BLSA’s issue was with Zuma and not with the new finance minister, saying: "We hold the president directly responsible for the breakdown in trust."

He had called the events that led to the downgrades "clumsy and ill-timed".

The Presidency said in a statement issued on Saturday: "The president appreciated the frankness and … constructive spirit in which the issues were raised. The two parties agreed to meet soon to discuss the issues raised with a view to promoting unity in action in meeting the challenges facing the country."