THE INSIDER: Zuma the nuke kid on the block

You’ve got to hand it to President Jacob Zuma: the old man sings so well he ought to cut a CD for the day he runs short of money, which is surely inevitable when he is no longer supported by the state.

If he isn’t earning royalties for the many times he has appeared in videos belting out a song – sometimes religious, sometimes political – perhaps his minders should be negotiating a lucrative record deal.

He’s a good dancer, too — nimble and energetic for a man of 75. No other head of state gets close when it comes to singing and dancing. His pal Vladimir Putin of Russia comes in a distant second, though, having once given a public performance of Blueberry Hill.

He has been facing some serious competition on social media from three Roodepoort "tannies" with their catchy song-and-dance routine entitled Zuma Must Goooooo.

Zuma’s singing reminds the Insider of the 1970s English progressive rock band Atomic Rooster, who had nothing to do with any nuclear deals and never ruled any roost, although they did perform a song called Living Underground and another called Land of Freedom. Was Zuma listening to them when he was in exile? You never know.

Big bills for Fox accused of filth

Bill O’Reilly was famous for hosting a show on conservative US television network Fox News. Now he stands accused of "habitual sexual harassment and other lewd acts", to quote CNN, and is walking away from the job with a payout of tens of millions of dollars, which has elicited outrage from those who feel he should be punished rather than rewarded.

Comments on CNN’s website got so hot that Fox fans felt it was time to strike out at the liberal CNN. One asked: "Where were the liberals when there was a sexual predator in the white hose [sic]?"