Keep this to yourself, but while snooping around the State Security Agency’s website recently a foreign intelligence agent came across a statement from March, welcoming the appointment of an inspector-general of intelligence. This is the official who keeps tabs on SA’s spies to ensure they are doing their jobs properly: not writing fake reports or using state money to get their fingernails touched up, in case a foreign nail polisher plants a microdot monitor there.

Our agent immediately became suspicious when he noticed the new IG was named only as Dr Dintwe, no first name. The statement said State Security Minister David Mahlobo noted that the IG "plays a significant role in the balance and checks and exercising oversight over the important work that we do". The reversal of "checks and balances" and use of "balance" has a suspicious sound to it.

The last sentence possibly contains a coded message — it seemed deliberately badly worded: "The minister … expressed his gratitude to Parliament for their role in giving effect to this appoint [sic] as well as the Presidency for appointment."

Research tied to varying ribbons

The BBC has unravelled one of life’s most enduring Gordian knots: the shoelace that undoes itself. Mechanical engineers at the University of California Berkeley found by using a slow-motion camera that "shoelace knot failure" is triggered by the force of a foot striking the ground, which stretches and then relaxes the knot, while a second force caused by the leg swinging acts on the ends of the laces, like an invisible hand.

The Insider was a bit baffled why such an august institute would bother about such an old-school problem, but researchers say this newfound understanding of shoelaces can be applied to other structures, such as DNA. Which means all this protesting, especially when toyi-toying, is good for you, because its shakes up your genes.