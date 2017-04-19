Opinion

THE INSIDER: Blast from the past for Trump

Nuclear Donald is behaving almost as menacingly as Nuclear Ronald once did

19 April 2017 - 05:39 AM The Insider
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Nuclear Donald is behaving almost as menacingly as Nuclear Ronald once did. US President Donald Trump has said he will go it alone to restrain North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme if China doesn’t help. "If they do, that will be very good for China, and if they don’t, it won’t be good for anyone," he was quoted as saying in an interview published in the Financial Times.

Trump is not saying he’ll drop the bomb on North Korea, although some who doubt his sanity think he is quite capable of doing so. Maybe he should just do a real-life recording of Ronald Reagan’s leaked sound check ahead of a radio address on August 11 1984, when the then US president threatened — jokingly, of course — to bomb the former Soviet Union, now modern-day Russia.

"My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes," Reagan said when testing the sound recorder.

Trump could make a Reagan-like recording for North Korea in which he tells young Kim Jong-un that he’d better stop playing with nuclear toys or he’ll be sent to bed without any dinner.

Texan police flush out prostitutes

How do you find an illegal brothel in Texas? You follow the pipes. Last week, a clogged city sewer pipe led Texas police to raid a massage parlour, where they arrested two people for prostitution and other crimes. The pipe was clogged with "hundreds of condoms".

A number of things come to mind here: first, the Insider is still not sure why prostitution is a crime. Second, if only two people were arrested for prostitution but hundreds of condoms were found, those working girls are working really (really) hard. And, third, pity the poor plumber.

THE INSIDER: Checking: one, too, one, too

Keep this to yourself, but while snooping around the State Security Agency’s website recently ...
Opinion
1 day ago

THE INSIDER: Saxonwold Presidency downgrade

Google Map search reveals South African Presidency’s new address is the Gupta mansion in Saxonwold
Opinion
6 days ago

THE INSIDER: A word on law and word order

Who knows what Julius Malema really meant, but he could help us by paying attention word order
Opinion
7 days ago

THE INSIDER: Sit (or sleep) anywhere, please

Opening of Shia LaBeouf’s new film "could be in the Guinness World Records or something"
Opinion
8 days ago

THE INSIDER: Van Riebeeck’s legacy co-opted?

The Dutch language slowly developed its own local dialect through mixing with local languages — some now common South African expressions trace their ...
Opinion
12 days ago

