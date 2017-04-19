THE INSIDER: Blast from the past for Trump

Nuclear Donald is behaving almost as menacingly as Nuclear Ronald once did. US President Donald Trump has said he will go it alone to restrain North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme if China doesn’t help. "If they do, that will be very good for China, and if they don’t, it won’t be good for anyone," he was quoted as saying in an interview published in the Financial Times.

Trump is not saying he’ll drop the bomb on North Korea, although some who doubt his sanity think he is quite capable of doing so. Maybe he should just do a real-life recording of Ronald Reagan’s leaked sound check ahead of a radio address on August 11 1984, when the then US president threatened — jokingly, of course — to bomb the former Soviet Union, now modern-day Russia.

"My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes," Reagan said when testing the sound recorder.

Trump could make a Reagan-like recording for North Korea in which he tells young Kim Jong-un that he’d better stop playing with nuclear toys or he’ll be sent to bed without any dinner.

Texan police flush out prostitutes

How do you find an illegal brothel in Texas? You follow the pipes. Last week, a clogged city sewer pipe led Texas police to raid a massage parlour, where they arrested two people for prostitution and other crimes. The pipe was clogged with "hundreds of condoms".

A number of things come to mind here: first, the Insider is still not sure why prostitution is a crime. Second, if only two people were arrested for prostitution but hundreds of condoms were found, those working girls are working really (really) hard. And, third, pity the poor plumber.