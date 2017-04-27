Many factors could make the next no-confidence vote different
While previous motions of no confidence in the president have been brought before, several new factors could influence this one
Although the DA and others have previously brought several unsuccessful motions of no confidence in the president, anticipation and momentum are building for the motion currently requested by the DA and the EFF.
While many are optimistic that this time could be different, most commentators are saying it is still highly unlikely that sufficient ANC MPs would be inclined to risk the ire of party bosses (and hence their jobs) in voting to remove President Jacob Zuma from office.
While it remains to be seen whether the outcome will be different, there are several new factors that could influence the course of events. Although dismissed as racist by Zuma, the marches held on April 7 calling for his resignation or removal, and the promise of ongoing protest action, provide a new backdrop to an action that must be seen as more than mere grand-standing by opposition parties.
A significant boost to morale for the opposition is the fact that the Constitutional Court has granted direct access to the court for the application by the UDM to allow for the vote on the motion of no confidence to be held by secret ballot. As the court processes cannot be concluded before the scheduled date of April 18, this necessarily means that the speaker is being requested to defer the special parliamentary session until after the court has ruled.
A previous application by AgangSA to the Western Cape High Court in 2015 failed, but there are several interesting legal and tactical considerations this time around.
The UDM application seems to be based on the grounds that, first, there is nothing in the Constitution or rules of Parliament that prohibits a secret ballot. Mention has been made of direct threats that any ANC MPs supporting such a motion will be disciplined and removed from Parliament. It is argued that such threats mitigate against the constitutional duty of MPs to hold the executive to account (a motion of no confidence being one such mechanism).
It is interesting that Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the debate, citing the court’s ruling on the Nkandla matter where the role and duties of Parliament are plainly described. Mbeki observes that the Constitution mandates MPs as representatives of the people, and not of political parties.
The UDM further points out that, since the Constitution requires the election of a president to be carried out by secret ballot, it is not unreasonable that a vote dealing with the possible removal of the president should similarly be held by secret ballot (although, clearly, the framers of the Constitution did not see it as a priority to specify this, and so this argument alone cannot force the issue).
Professor Richard Calland has indicated that the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution intends to apply to the court to be admitted as an amicus curiae ["friend of the court"] in the matter. Clearly, it intends to bring a contribution of substance to the process.
In a curious development, Parliament has said that Baleka Mbete was not opposed to the holding of a secret ballot in principle, but that the speaker is of the view that she does not have the power to make such a determination. As Professor Pierre de Vos has pointed out, although the Western Cape High Court held that the speaker does not have this discretion, the rules of Parliament have subsequently been changed, rendering that line of argument invalid. The speaker’s approach is different from the argument that the court does not have the power to instruct Parliament concerning the manner in which it carries out its business.
If this is how Parliament will argue the matter in the Constitutional Court, it could be viewed as risky (in not going for the "knock-out" punch of getting the court to refrain from interfering in the functioning of Parliament), or it could be quite canny.
Without presuming to predict how the court may rule, it is logically possible that this argument will be dismissed, but that no further ruling is made. This would, in effect, keep us at the status quo, where Parliament is entitled to hold a secret ballot (contrary to their current assertion), but where the speaker is not compelled to put this into effect.
For the parties arguing for a secret ballot, it would clearly be desirable that the court issues a stronger ruling, perhaps to the effect that the absence of any provision in the rules of Parliament to compel the holding of a secret ballot is unconstitutional. The court could perhaps "insert" a rule that would apply until Parliament has had the opportunity to amend the rules itself (of course, the court could instruct Parliament to draw up such a rule, but not go so far as to "write in" a rule in the interim).
In order to have the intended effect (of allowing the National Assembly to hold the executive to account by facilitating a meaningful vote of no confidence), such a rule could stipulate that a motion of no confidence should be carried out by secret ballot on request of a particular minority of MPs present (perhaps a third).
It is a common principle in general meeting procedure that, while votes are ordinarily held by a show of hands, a secret ballot is carried out simply on request. It may or may not carry weight, but if the court finds itself able to make any ruling on the matter, no argument could possibly be raised that the holding of a secret ballot, or even compelling such a secret ballot in the right circumstances, would cause harm to any interested party, or to the conduct of democracy in SA.
Even if the court does not rule that the speaker can be compelled to conduct the vote by means of a secret ballot, the matter is not necessarily over, tactically. MPs who vote in favour of a motion of no confidence must be put through a disciplinary process by the ANC before they can be removed from Parliament (either through a "recall", or through being expelled from the party).
Assuming there is at least a core group who will be prepared to make the stand anyway (with the attendant risks), a defence could be prepared to the effect that the party’s constitution has not, in fact, been breached, or that the disciplinary processes are unfair by virtue of being selective (with the actions of Zuma and his supporters never coming under scrutiny).
If MPs are expelled from the party, and if there are any procedural deficiencies, then this group could take the party to court to challenge the expulsions. All through this process, those affected would remain MPs.
It is perhaps conceivable that this could be dragged out until the party conference in December, where an appeal could be made to reverse any adverse decision. If the Zuma camp does not control the National Executive Committee after that conference, those MPs might have their jobs saved. While this still entails risk, the approach would not be without hope.
But there is a tactical move that could provide a twist to this scenario: if the court does not instruct Parliament to hold a secret ballot, a motion could still be put to the house to this effect before the vote of no confidence. This would be decided by a simple majority of MPs present (perhaps meaning that fewer ANC MPs would need to break ranks).
While this would still clearly identify dissenters, and hence incur the wrath of Zuma and his supporters, it would mean that the possible grounds for disciplinary action would be substantially reduced. Voting in favour of a secret ballot could in no sense be construed as a direct violation of the ANC’s constitution. And no proof could be presented that any particular MP had subsequently voted against Zuma. This, in turn, would mean that any possible expulsion from the party would be much more easily overturned by the courts.
We cannot know how the Constitutional Court will rule, and we cannot know how MPs will act, but it is safe to say that however these things turn out, the unfolding story of our fledgling democracy is far from over, and there is still much to be done to secure the future that was heralded with so much promise in 1994.
• Atkins is a self-employed IT specialist and independent election observer
