Many factors could make the next no-confidence vote different

If this is how Parliament will argue the matter in the Constitutional Court, it could be viewed as risky (in not going for the "knock-out" punch of getting the court to refrain from interfering in the functioning of Parliament), or it could be quite canny.

Without presuming to predict how the court may rule, it is logically possible that this argument will be dismissed, but that no further ruling is made. This would, in effect, keep us at the status quo, where Parliament is entitled to hold a secret ballot (contrary to their current assertion), but where the speaker is not compelled to put this into effect.

For the parties arguing for a secret ballot, it would clearly be desirable that the court issues a stronger ruling, perhaps to the effect that the absence of any provision in the rules of Parliament to compel the holding of a secret ballot is unconstitutional. The court could perhaps "insert" a rule that would apply until Parliament has had the opportunity to amend the rules itself (of course, the court could instruct Parliament to draw up such a rule, but not go so far as to "write in" a rule in the interim).

In order to have the intended effect (of allowing the National Assembly to hold the executive to account by facilitating a meaningful vote of no confidence), such a rule could stipulate that a motion of no confidence should be carried out by secret ballot on request of a particular minority of MPs present (perhaps a third).

It is a common principle in general meeting procedure that, while votes are ordinarily held by a show of hands, a secret ballot is carried out simply on request. It may or may not carry weight, but if the court finds itself able to make any ruling on the matter, no argument could possibly be raised that the holding of a secret ballot, or even compelling such a secret ballot in the right circumstances, would cause harm to any interested party, or to the conduct of democracy in SA.

Even if the court does not rule that the speaker can be compelled to conduct the vote by means of a secret ballot, the matter is not necessarily over, tactically. MPs who vote in favour of a motion of no confidence must be put through a disciplinary process by the ANC before they can be removed from Parliament (either through a "recall", or through being expelled from the party).

Assuming there is at least a core group who will be prepared to make the stand anyway (with the attendant risks), a defence could be prepared to the effect that the party’s constitution has not, in fact, been breached, or that the disciplinary processes are unfair by virtue of being selective (with the actions of Zuma and his supporters never coming under scrutiny).