DA also orders members to toe party line, says Mantashe

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the opposition parties’ bid to force his party’s parliamentarians to defy the party line in the coming vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma is "dishonest".

ANC members of Parliament (MPs) are under pressure from opposition parties, ANC veterans and former presidents to vote with their conscience to remove Zuma.

Opposition parties have argued that a secret ballot would allow ANC MPS to vote with their conscience instead of toeing the party line.

The vote to remove Zuma is set to take place after Parliament’s constituency recess.

On Wednesday, Mantashe told Business Day the DA’s constitution prohibits party members from defying a party line.

"All parties … force their members to vote in terms of party decisions, but they expect the ANC to vote differently. The DA holds no prisoners. If you vote against the party, they fire you," he said.