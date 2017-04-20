DA also orders members to toe party line, says Mantashe
ANC secretary-general says no-confidence push by opposition parties is ‘dishonest’
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says the opposition parties’ bid to force his party’s parliamentarians to defy the party line in the coming vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma is "dishonest".
ANC members of Parliament (MPs) are under pressure from opposition parties, ANC veterans and former presidents to vote with their conscience to remove Zuma.
Opposition parties have argued that a secret ballot would allow ANC MPS to vote with their conscience instead of toeing the party line.
The vote to remove Zuma is set to take place after Parliament’s constituency recess.
On Wednesday, Mantashe told Business Day the DA’s constitution prohibits party members from defying a party line.
"All parties … force their members to vote in terms of party decisions, but they expect the ANC to vote differently. The DA holds no prisoners. If you vote against the party, they fire you," he said.
This comes as the United Democratic Movement (UDM) filed its responding affidavit to submissions by Zuma and Speaker Baleka Mbete to its Constitutional Court bid to force a secret ballot in the pending motion of no confidence.
On Wednesday, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said members must vote according to the party line unless otherwise stipulated by its federal executive committee.
He said this structure would allow its members to vote with their conscience if faced with the same conundrum.
Mantashe said the EFF had also acted against members who had defied the party line in a local municipality.
In his affidavit on Wednesday, Holomisa rubbished the arguments by Zuma and Mbete as containing "cardinal errors".
He said Zuma and Mbete had committed the "typical and cardinal error of conflating issues of jurisdiction with the merits and prospects of success".
Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota also filed papers in which he said that when he was an ANC MP, the governing party’s members were expressly allowed to vote on a matter according to their conscience, even if such a vote deviated from the party line.
University of SA professor emeritus Shadrack Gutto said the Constitutional Court’s role in the secret ballot request was pivotal in that it would create a distinction between MPs’ obligations to the parties that deployed them and the public they were meant to serve.
