The ANC’s third option

Protest marches against President Jacob Zuma, a court case to ensure a secret ballot can be used to decide his fate in a parliamentary motion of no confidence and a mooted special national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the ANC are all at play in the short game to unseat him.

The longer-term game, however, will hinge on revitalising the governing party at its national elective conference in December by ensuring that the Zuma faction, along with its patronage politics, is dealt a death blow through new leadership.

As it stands, Zuma’s faction is miles ahead. The campaign of his candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, is well under way, while Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be far behind.

In an illuminating address at an ANC cadres forum in the Free State last week, Dlamini-Zuma pinned down Zuma’s "radical economic transformation" as her campaign ticket. She lashed out at Model C schools for campaigning against the ANC, saying: "They are taught, it’s us versus the ANC ... this is why they think colonialism is good". It was a message of paranoia and divisiveness that could have come from Zuma himself.