The billions and trillions missing from SA and US state coffers

Donald Trump’s next mission is to reform and simplify the US tax system. I was not sure whether he would be able to repeal Obama Care (he wasn’t). However, I am certain that he will fail in his endeavours to introduce any meaningful tax reform in the US.

The US has an incredibly complex system of tax built up over decades and resembles a Gordian knot, which not even Alexander the Great would be able to untangle. At its heart lies the ability of US multinationals to retain their profits offshore in untaxed form. However, if they remit these profits to the US they become taxable.

This means that there are approximately $2-trillion in untaxed profits outside the US. Apple, Microsoft and Google all hold huge amounts outside the US. Apple has approximately $181bn outside the country.

The US taxes companies at a rate of 35%. If Apple repatriated its profits, it would lose approximately 40% to a combination of federal and local taxes.

The US’s corporate tax rate is one of the highest in the developed world, so logic dictates that it would be easy to amend these laws, reduce the corporate tax rate and allow US multinationals to repatriate their profits to grow the US economy.

But it will not happen. Special interest groups, lobbyists and an absolutely partisan government with further splits between the far right and more moderate Republicans will ensure that Trump’s tax reform comes to naught.

This means that the most developed country in the world will fail to take a seemingly obvious step and Trump will chalk up another failure.

But what does this mean for South African multinationals? They have no such impediments to repatriating foreign profits to SA. These profits may be repatriated to their South African parents free from South African tax.

In addition, the exchange control authorities readily allow any repatriated profits to be reinvested in new offshore businesses set up by the South African parent.

The main disincentive for South African multinationals in repatriating profits is our volatile currency. Multinationals would generally far rather keep their profits in a hard currency than convert them to rands and potentially lose a significant portion if the rand suddenly reduces in value.

Given the recent political turmoil and rating downgrades, it would be a brave CEO who bets on the rand continuing its 2016 recovery against major currencies.

What about the so-called billions of rand leaving SA illegally? Various reports have stated that South Africa loses between R60bn and R150bn a year due to illegal transfers out of the country. This is blamed partly on transfer pricing abuses where large South African multinationals sell goods or provide services to offshore subsidiaries at a lower than arm’s length price.

There are various difficulties with these statements.

Firstly, there is a discrepancy in the so-called amounts leaving the country per year. Is it R60bn or R150bn?

Secondly, it is also interesting that this is partly blamed on transfer pricing abuses. SA introduced transfer pricing rules into its tax code in 1999. These rules require all cross-border transfers of goods and services between related parties to be at an arm’s length price. Our transfer pricing rules follow the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development model.

All South African multinationals are therefore required to keep a transfer pricing policy document justifying their intergroup pricing arrangements. These are detailed documents drafted by external consultants who access global databases to benchmark the multinationals pricing arrangements against the arm’s length standard.

In this regard, the consultants firstly set out an analysis of all the cross-border transfers of goods and/or services by the multinational to related parties. They then identify the functions performed and risks assumed by each of the relevant entities. Thereafter, the relevant prices and/or margins made by the various entities in the value chain are benchmarked against third party comparables.

Given the complex nature of determining whether an arm’s-length price is paid for a product or a service, it is difficult to understand how anyone can state with any authority that amounts are "illegally" transferred from SA by way of transfer pricing abuses. How do they know whether a particular product or service is underpriced and by how much?

Perhaps this is the reason for the huge disparities in the quantum of the amounts mentioned in these reports.

Thirdly, the income tax return for companies has detailed questions regarding transfer pricing and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has a specialised transfer pricing team, which investigates multinationals and determines whether they are compliant with the transfer pricing rules.

Finally, we have exchange control restrictions in place. Transfers of funds from SA are required to be processed by an "authorised dealer" (typically the large commercial banks), and such transfers require justification and approval. As we know, our banking system is highly developed and comprises well-regulated institutions.

So, while the US economy will not be seeing its "missing" trillions of dollars anytime soon, the jury is still out as to the quantum of SA’s "missing billions".

• Dachs is an attorney at ENSafrica in Cape Town. He writes in his personal capacity