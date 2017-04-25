South Koreans stay cool as the political temperature on the peninsula rises
For residents of Seoul, the current sabre-rattling is something they have seen before, and Coldplay is more compelling than a cold war
In recent weeks, the eyes of the world have been fixed on the Korean peninsula in horrified fascination. US President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric regarding the "North Korea problem" has been matched by the usual bellicose statements from the North Korean side. With the doomsday clock at two and a half minutes to midnight, alarmist media push a narrative in which the clock will strike 12 very soon.
These reports of imminent doom have been accompanied by impressive images of North Korean military might, as 200 foreign journalists were invited to the North Korean capital to witness the Day of the Sun celebrations, in honour of the birth of the nation’s founding father. In typical North Korean fashion, these celebrations took the form of a military parade displaying their newest weapons technology, and a new "special forces" unit. The day after the celebrations, reports surfaced of another failed North Korean missile test.
In response to these mounting tensions, US vice-president Mike Pence visited Seoul on Monday April 17, and reiterated the Trump administration’s position that "all options are on the table" and that the Obama-era strategy of "strategic patience" is at an end. It is therefore understandable that those reading these statements, and seeing images of North Korea’s military strength, might expect those in South Korea to be planning their evacuation route. However, most in Seoul have not batted an eyelid.
The mega-city of Seoul, with a population of more than 10-million, lies just 50km from the heavily guarded North Korea border, a fact that is easily forgotten when wandering the city’s neon-lit streets. Actually, it often seems that the further one is from Seoul, the greater the concern over the North Korean threat.
According to the number of internet search queries logged in Korea recently, locals are more concerned with a Coldplay concert, the wallpaper of the impeached president’s jail cell, and celebrity gossip. The only flutter of panic came last week when rumours of a North Korean plan to attack on April 27 spread through the wired South Korean society. However, this brief spike in concern quickly flat-lined when the origin of the story was traced back to a Japanese blogger.
South Koreans have learned to live with their unusual neighbour to the North, and while the US media routinely plays up the possibility of the outbreak of war whenever tensions flare, life goes on unperturbed in Seoul. South Koreans understand that the peninsula has been stuck in a stalemate for more than 60 years, and that words rarely match actions in this diplomatic pantomime the North plays with the international community.
A basic understanding of the history of the two Koreas makes it clear that none of the relevant parties’ interests are served by the outbreak of conflict. The apathy from South Koreans naturally rubs off on long-term foreign residents, who also become accustomed to the pattern of provocation and cool down.
Historically homogeneous, South Korea has a relatively small foreign population but is home to more than a thousand South Africans, mostly working in the field of English education. These South Africans have been courting concerned e-mails, Facebook posts, and calls from those back home who imagine South Korea to be in a state of emergency. While the South African embassy in Seoul did advise South Africans to register with the embassy, no travel warning was issued, leaving it to personal discretion.
Although it is possible that South Koreans’ indifference could prove to be the calm before the nuclear storm, it has a better track-record than the drama-hungry 24-hour US news channels. While a US president as impulsive and unpredictable as his North Korean counterpart has certainly shaken up the Korean peninsula’s status quo, it is highly unlikely that Trumps’s review of the options available will lead him to the conclusion that mutually assured destruction involving an allied nation is the way forward.
Meanwhile, Seoulites continue to imbibe copious amounts of soju [a rice-based Korean alcoholic beverage] at their favourite barbecue restaurant before heading out to the noraebang [karaoke] as if North Korea was a world away.
• Pope is a long-term Korean resident, originally from Cape Town, who is now an adjunct lecturer at a university in Seoul
