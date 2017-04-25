South Koreans stay cool as the political temperature on the peninsula rises

In recent weeks, the eyes of the world have been fixed on the Korean peninsula in horrified fascination. US President Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric regarding the "North Korea problem" has been matched by the usual bellicose statements from the North Korean side. With the doomsday clock at two and a half minutes to midnight, alarmist media push a narrative in which the clock will strike 12 very soon.

These reports of imminent doom have been accompanied by impressive images of North Korean military might, as 200 foreign journalists were invited to the North Korean capital to witness the Day of the Sun celebrations, in honour of the birth of the nation’s founding father. In typical North Korean fashion, these celebrations took the form of a military parade displaying their newest weapons technology, and a new "special forces" unit. The day after the celebrations, reports surfaced of another failed North Korean missile test.

In response to these mounting tensions, US vice-president Mike Pence visited Seoul on Monday April 17, and reiterated the Trump administration’s position that "all options are on the table" and that the Obama-era strategy of "strategic patience" is at an end. It is therefore understandable that those reading these statements, and seeing images of North Korea’s military strength, might expect those in South Korea to be planning their evacuation route. However, most in Seoul have not batted an eyelid.