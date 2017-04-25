North Korea ‘ready to attack’
USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group is sailing to waters off the Korean peninsula under orders from Trump
Seoul — North Korea said on Sunday it was ready to sink a US aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might, as two Japanese navy ships joined a US carrier group for exercises in the western Pacific.
US President Donald Trump ordered the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to sail to waters off the Korean peninsula in response to rising tension over the North’s nuclear and missile tests and its threats to attack the US and its Asian allies. The US has not specified where the carrier strike group is as it approaches the area.
US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Saturday it would arrive "within days".
North Korea remained defiant. "Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike," the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a commentary.
The paper likened the aircraft carrier to a "gross animal" and said a strike on it would be "an actual example to show our military’s force".
The commentary was carried on page three of the newspaper, after a two-page feature about leader Kim Jong-un inspecting a pig farm.
North Korea detained a Korean-American man in his fifties on Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, bringing the total number of US citizens held by Pyongyang to three. The man, identified only by his surname, Kim, had been in North Korea for a month to discuss relief activities, Yonhap said. He was arrested at Pyongyang International Airport on his way out of the country.
North Korea will mark the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People’s Army on Tuesday. It has in the past marked important anniversaries with tests of its weapons.
North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, two of them in 2016 and says it is working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the US.
It has also carried out a series of ballistic missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions.
North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threat is perhaps Trump’s most serious security challenge. He has vowed to prevent the North from being able to hit the US with a nuclear missile and has said all options are on the table, including a military strike.
Self-defence
North Korea says its nuclear programme is for self-defence and has warned the US of a nuclear attack in response to any aggression. It has also threatened to lay waste to South Korea and Japan.
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday North Korea’s recent statements were provocative, but had proven to be hollow in the past and should not be trusted.
"We’ve all come to hear their words repeatedly; their word has not proven honest," he said.
Japan’s show of naval force reflects growing concern that North Korea could strike it with nuclear or chemical warheads.
Some Japanese ruling party members of parliament are urging Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to acquire strike weapons that could hit North Korean missile forces before any imminent attack.
Japan’s navy, mostly a destroyer fleet, is the second-largest in Asia after China’s.
The two Japanese warships, the Samidare and Ashigara, left western Japan on Friday to join the Carl Vinson and will "practice a variety of tactics" with the US strike group, the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force said.
The Japanese force did not specify where the exercises were taking place, but by Sunday, the destroyers could have reached an area 2,500km south of Japan, east of the Philippines. From there, it could take three days to reach waters off the Korean peninsula. Japan’s ships would accompany the Carl Vinson north at least into the East China Sea, a source with knowledge of the plan said.
US and South Korean officials have been saying for weeks the North could soon stage another nuclear test, which the US, China and others have warned against.
South Korea has put its forces on heightened alert.
China, North Korea’s sole major ally, opposes Pyongyang’s weapons programmes and has appealed for calm. The US has called on China to do more to help defuse the tension. Trump, though, has praised Chinese efforts to rein in "the menace of North Korea".
Reuters
