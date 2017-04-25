North Korea ‘ready to attack’

Seoul — North Korea said on Sunday it was ready to sink a US aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might, as two Japanese navy ships joined a US carrier group for exercises in the western Pacific.

US President Donald Trump ordered the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to sail to waters off the Korean peninsula in response to rising tension over the North’s nuclear and missile tests and its threats to attack the US and its Asian allies. The US has not specified where the carrier strike group is as it approaches the area.

US Vice-President Mike Pence said on Saturday it would arrive "within days".

North Korea remained defiant. "Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike," the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a commentary.