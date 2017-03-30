THE INSIDER: Hands up, or we’ll grab your…

A headline in the Washington Post (or WoPo as it is dubbed nowadays) on Monday raised a quizzical eyebrow over at Mother Jones, a progressive US magazine. The WoPo ran with a headline referring to US President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner: "Trump taps Kushner to lead a SWAT team to fix government with business ideas."

Clara Jeffery, MoJo’s editor, wondered on Twitter whether a special weapons and tactics (Swat) team was to be unleashed on the government to persuade it to adopt more corporate principles, or whether the term was instead "the beloved business-school idea SWOT" (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats)?

It makes sense that Kushner, a property billionaire and now special adviser to the president, would be more inclined to view the world of knotty bureaucracy through the lens of his business and law degree. But the story clearly states: "Viewed internally as a SWAT team of strategic consultants, the office will be staffed by former business executives…."

Crackpot idea or not, militarised executives may just be what Megawatt Trump had in mind, although with his acknowledged preference for grabbing women by their whatnots, he may in fact be deploying a *WAT team to subdue Lady Liberty.

DStv English is out of this world

As an avid TV watcher, the Insider is exposed to a lot of the usually excellent DStv offerings but is often dismayed at the level of English used in the descriptions of some programmes. One movie was about a "plutonic relationship", even though it was billed as a romcom, not a sci-fi fantasy.

Another involved the "war in the Balkins", a place the Insider has yet to find on Google Maps. And in one show a man "falls under hard times", which sounds considerably worse than falling on them.