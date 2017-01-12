Opinion

CARTOON: Will Trump do justice to Obama's legacy?

12 January 2017 - 06:25 AM

Thursday, January 12 2017

What went wrong with Obama’s farewell

From his ‘greatest hits’ and grand themes for a robust democracy to the minutiae of poverty statistics, it was a split-personality speech, writes ...
World
21 hours ago

THE FT COLUMN: How Obama rebuilt the economy

The outgoing administration built a solid foundation for its successor — but it made one major mistake, writes Martin Wolf
Opinion
23 hours ago

Trump denies ‘fake news’ dossier and assails spy agencies

Donald Trump denies classified documents included claims Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him
World
17 hours ago

Wednesday, January 11 2017

