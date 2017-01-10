THE INSIDER: Law of the market calls the tuna

Japan’s self-styled "Tuna King", sushi entrepreneur Kiyoshi Kimura, paid top price at the first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market last week, bagging a prized 212kg bluefin tuna — a threatened species — for an eye-watering 74.2-million yen (R8.7m).

AFP reports that at that price, a single piece of fatty tuna sushi would cost roughly R1,164, or 25 times what Kimura charges for the product at his 51 stores across Japan.

"I feel it was a bit expensive, but I am happy that I was able to successfully win at auction a tuna of good shape and size," Kimura said.

Later in the day, Kimura and his fellow sushi chefs sliced up the giant fish with special knives resembling a Japanese sword at its main restaurant near the market, as hundreds of sushi lovers waited for a taste or two.

"As always, I want to buy the best one so that our customers can have it. That’s all," Kimura said when asked about the auction result.

Kimura has built his successful chain into a national brand by paying big money at Tsukiji’s first auction every year — he has now won for six straight years — essentially using the event for publicity. He paid a record R24.7m for a bluefin at the New Year auction in 2013, outbidding a rival bidder from Hong Kong. Last year, he faced no major rival and paid a bargain R1.6m for a 200kg tuna.

Decades of overfishing have seen global tuna stocks crash, leading some western nations to call for a ban on catching endangered Atlantic bluefin tuna. Japan consumes a large portion of the global bluefin catch, a highly prized sushi ingredient known in Japan as "kuro maguro" (black tuna) and dubbed by sushi connoisseurs as the "black diamond" because of its scarcity.

Greenpeace Japan official Kazue Komatsubara declined to comment specifically on this year’s auction. "But a huge volume of tuna on retail display could make people forget that it’s actually an endangered species," she said.