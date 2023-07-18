Business Day TV speaks to Princy Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear
18 July 2023 - 15:55
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Leon Sadiki
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has expressed deep concern about delays in the refurbishment of Koeberg, SA’s sole nuclear power station. The project involves replacing all the steam generators its two units, each of which generates about 920MW of electricity. Ramakgopa says the delays could lead to prolonged and increased stages of load-shedding until 2024. Business Day TV discusses the implications with Princy Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Refurbishing Koeberg nuclear plant
Business Day TV speaks to Princy Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has expressed deep concern about delays in the refurbishment of Koeberg, SA’s sole nuclear power station. The project involves replacing all the steam generators its two units, each of which generates about 920MW of electricity. Ramakgopa says the delays could lead to prolonged and increased stages of load-shedding until 2024. Business Day TV discusses the implications with Princy Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Eskom arrests show ‘gradual but meaningful progress’, says Ramokgopa
SA’s renewable power push stumbles as projects fail
Eskom crisis worsened by not using original equipment manufacturers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Jan Oberholzer to leave Eskom, looming Koeberg outage poses risk of blackouts ...
LUNGILE MASHELE: There are no Zorros to save us from load-shedding
Renewables-led energy mix in SA will be cheaper than nuclear, study shows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.