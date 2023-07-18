WATCH: Refurbishing Koeberg nuclear plant

National / Science & Environment

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has expressed deep concern about delays in the refurbishment of Koeberg, SA’s sole nuclear power station. The project involves replacing all the steam generators its two units, each of which generates about 920MW of electricity. Ramakgopa says the delays could lead to prolonged and increased stages of load-shedding until 2024. Business Day TV discusses the implications with Princy Mthombeni, founder of Africa4Nuclear.

Eskom arrests show ‘gradual but meaningful progress’, says Ramokgopa

More than 2,000 cases opened, 1,528 investigations under way, 126 arrests made since 1 April 2022
National
1 day ago

SA’s renewable power push stumbles as projects fail

Low-tariff projects of key bidder Ikamva hit the rocks, leaving a sizable electricity deficit
National
2 hours ago

Eskom crisis worsened by not using original equipment manufacturers

Power utility says OEMs charge ‘exorbitant’ prices and no longer provide previous level of service
National
4 days ago
