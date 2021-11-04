National / Science & Environment New fossil find ‘Leti’ adds weight to theory Homo naledi hominins buried their dead The 28 skull fragments and six teeth were found in a very narrow passage 12m beyond the Dinaledi chamber, the site where the first H. naledi remains were found in 2013 B L Premium

The partial remains of a Homo naledi child’s skull and teeth have been discovered on a limestone shelf deep within the Rising Star cave system, northwest of Johannesburg, adding new weight to a controversial theory that these ancient human ancestors were conducting elaborate death rituals long before our species roamed the earth.

The find is described by an international team of researchers in two papers published on Thursday in the peer-review journal, PaleoAnthropology...