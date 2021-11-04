New fossil find ‘Leti’ adds weight to theory Homo naledi hominins buried their dead
The 28 skull fragments and six teeth were found in a very narrow passage 12m beyond the Dinaledi chamber, the site where the first H. naledi remains were found in 2013
04 November 2021 - 15:00
The partial remains of a Homo naledi child’s skull and teeth have been discovered on a limestone shelf deep within the Rising Star cave system, northwest of Johannesburg, adding new weight to a controversial theory that these ancient human ancestors were conducting elaborate death rituals long before our species roamed the earth.
The find is described by an international team of researchers in two papers published on Thursday in the peer-review journal, PaleoAnthropology...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now