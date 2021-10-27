Opinion / Columnists CAROL PATON: Eskom green deal still in play as De Ruyter heads for Glasgow The government is not doing what it should to solve the utility’s problems or achieve lower emissions

With the country repeatedly plunged into darkness as Eskom’s decrepit power stations fail, the need for a solution to the electricity supply problem is urgent. Investments must be made in new generation, both Eskom’s and privately owned, and into Eskom’s transmission grid. There is no avoiding this, and it will not help the country if the government fails to grasp the nettle, no matter how much it stings.

At the same time, the world is gathering in Glasgow to secure new national commitments for emissions reduction and to commit to funding for developing countries to mitigate and adapt to climate change. The developed world has previously committed to making available $100bn a year in grants and concessional loans, every year for five years. Not all the money is there yet...