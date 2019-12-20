National / Media

ENCA fires Kanthan Pillay over ‘rat’ tweet

Pillay tweeted this week that a reporter who had resigned was a ‘rat’ jumping to a sinking ship

20 December 2019 - 13:40 Naledi Shange
eNCA's head of news, Kanthan Pillay, was fired on Friday. Picture: Via FACEBOOK
eNCA's head of news, Kanthan Pillay, was fired on Friday. Picture: Via FACEBOOK

The head of news at eNCA, Kanthan Pillay, has been fired.

In a statement on Friday, the news channel said that it had terminated its relationship with Pillay with “immediate effect”.

Pillay courted controversy after tweeting this week that a reporter who had resigned was a “rat” jumping to a sinking ship. The reporter, Samkele Maseko, resigned to reportedly take up a position at the SABC.

In a statement issued on Friday, eNCA said it had “no choice” but to part ways with Pillay.

“After intense overnight investigation and consultation, the channel decided it had no alternative but to end its relationship with him.

“Although he was acting in an individual capacity and his posting was unsolicited, he was nonetheless a senior member of staff and the channel believes there was no room for any other outcome and that damage control was imperative,” eNCA said.

JEREMY THOMAS: The editor, a sadist, two rookies and a possible quid pro quo

Who knows what really happened 40 years ago when the Sunday Express published a story that evoked sympathy for a cop whose children were hurt in a ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

SONGEZO ZIBI: Good journalism almost no longer possible and needs protection

Inviting journalists who were at the forefront of media during the state capture years to make submissions to the Zondo commission would help expose ...
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
ENCA fires Kanthan Pillay over ‘rat’ tweet
National / Media
2.
Report alleges new Eskom CEO made suspect stock ...
National
3.
Treasury is working to fast-track plans to ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom unable to meet limits for ...
National

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: No room for complacency in the media

Opinion / Editor's Note

LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘Reporters ultimately don’t stop,’ Ronan Farrow says

Opinion

PAUL HOFFMAN: Lying Mantashe should quit over Sunday World fraud

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.