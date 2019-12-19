Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: No room for complacency in the media As Julius Malema’s EFF rages against journalists, a frail media is torn about how to cover the party. Don’t ignore it, says Daily Maverick’s Branko Brkic BL PREMIUM

There’s a story that Branko Brkic recounts in the beginning of the book celebrating the 10th anniversary of Daily Maverick that tells you so much about his indefatigable character. It starts some years after he arrived in SA in 1991, as a 29-year-old book publisher with just 7kg of luggage and R2,500 in his pocket, fleeing Slobodan Milosevic’s tyrannical onslaught in Yugoslavia.

In 2005, after various publishing jobs, Brkic launched a magazine, Maverick, with the tagline "A business magazine for people with brains and money".