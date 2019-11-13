PAUL HOFFMAN: Lying Mantashe should quit over Sunday World fraud

The traditional definition of fraud is: “The crime involving wilful perversion of the truth made with intent to deceive and resulting in actual or potential prejudice to another”.

The editors of The Law of SA (LawSA) prefer a more modern version: “Fraud is the unlawful and intentional making of a misrepresentation which causes actual prejudice or which is potentially prejudicial to another.”

It is instructive to examine the recent gyrations of minister of energy and mineral resources Gwede Mantashe, also chair of the ANC, in the light of these definitions.

First, he involves himself in an extramarital escapade that could be triangular or quadrangular (depending on whether Tito Mboweni shares his paramour). Then, he tells the editor of Sunday World he has paid bribes of R70,000 to two of his journalists to hush up the story. Thereafter, he denies having said so. Finally, when confronted with an audio recording that gives the lie to his denial of having said so, he retracts the bribery allegations made by him, admitting they are false.

Meanwhile, lie-detector tests are administered to Sunday World journalists and much indignant ink is spilt in the columns of the media commentariat.