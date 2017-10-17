National / Media

Lobby groups in legal bid to force Zuma’s hand on SABC board appointment

Media Monitoring Africa and the SOS — Support Public Broadcasting Coalition argue Zuma has a duty to act fast in appointing a permanent board

17 October 2017 - 05:51 Bekezela Phakathi
Delays: Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has extended the appointment of acting executives. It is said she and President Jacob Zuma want to place their preferred candidates. Picture: PETER MOGAKI.
Delays: Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has extended the appointment of acting executives. It is said she and President Jacob Zuma want to place their preferred candidates. Picture: PETER MOGAKI.

Two lobby groups have launched a court bid to compel President Jacob Zuma to urgently appoint the permanent board for the SABC.

In a joint application filed in the High Court in Pretoria, the organisations, Media Monitoring Africa and the SOS — Support Public Broadcasting Coalition (SOS), argue that Zuma has a duty not only to act, but to act without delay in appointing the permanent board.

The SABC, which is facing its worst financial crisis has been without a board since the term of the interim board expired in September.

The broadcaster is being led by three acting executives, whose appointments were extended by Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo last week.

SABC state help ‘depends on permanent executives’

Treasury sources say that without a permanent board and executives in place the public broadcaster lacks accountability
National
4 days ago

There have been suggestions Zuma wants to gain control of the SABC by delaying the announcement of a new board, so that he and Dlodlo can place their preferred candidates in executive positions.

Other suggestions are that Zuma is unhappy with some of the proposed candidates, such as Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu and Michael Markovitz, who are perceived as not pliable.

The absence of a board and permanent executives has raised fear that the broadcaster could sink deeper into the red. Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has warned about the SABC’s going-concern status, saying that it was commercially insolvent at the end of March.

The EFF has also indicated that it will launch a court challenge to compel Zuma to appoint the board.

In their joint application, Media Monitoring Africa and the SOS coalition argue that "the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act recognises that unwarranted dilatory behaviour, where a decision maker is obliged to take a decision and delays in doing so, constitutes ground for review.

"An incidence of the principle of legality is that constitutional and statutory duties must be performed with alacrity … section 237 of the Constitution recognises this, providing that such obligations must be performed diligently and without delay," the groups say.

For as long as the SABC remains without leadership, its work and mandate was imperilled, they argue. "It is imperative the SABC is controlled by a lawful board in order that its affairs will be properly managed and there is no uncertainty regarding the lawfulness of the decisions taken.

Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

Ayanda Dlodlo extends tenure of three top acting SABC executives

The incoming board, which is yet to be approved by President Jacob Zuma, will be tasked with appointing permanent executives
National
4 days ago

Department in bid to downplay embattled SABC’s missing board

Speculation is that Zuma is delaying announcement of new officials so that he can appoint preferred candidates
National
7 days ago

Jacob Zuma on deadline to appoint new SABC board

Zuma under fire for dragging his feet on SABC Board appointments, but presidency insists all is in order and rumours the President has a vested ...
National
8 days ago

Due diligence process required in appointment of SABC board members, says Presidency

Presidency wants to ensure that the candidates indeed possess the qualifications stated in their CVs, among other routine pre-appointment checks
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Lobby groups in legal bid to force Zuma’s hand on ...
National / Media
2.
Shambolic public works slapped with adverse audit ...
National
3.
New turn in spy-tapes saga
National
4.
Wits is a colonial monument sustaining white ...
National

Related Articles

SABC state help ‘depends on permanent executives’
National / Media

Ayanda Dlodlo extends tenure of three top acting SABC executives
National

SABC may have new board this week, says Dlodlo
National / Media

Department in bid to downplay embattled SABC’s missing board
National / Media

Jacob Zuma on deadline to appoint new SABC board
National

Due diligence process required in appointment of SABC board members, says ...
National

Light at end of tunnel for SABC, says Minister Dlodlo
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.