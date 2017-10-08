Due diligence process required in appointment of SABC board members, says Presidency

The Presidency has defended the delay in the appointment of a new SABC board‚ saying that a due diligence process is required.

It said that past experience had taught it that it should undertake due diligence despite the process followed in the National Assembly and it asked for "space to finalise the process to ensure a sustainable final outcome".

"The rumours reported by the media that the appointments have not been made yet because President Jacob Zuma has certain preferences or ‘does not like’ certain candidates or that he has an interest in the appointment of SABC executives are mischievous and are without foundation. The President respects the parliamentary process that was undertaken and has no personal preferences‚" the Presidency said in a statement.