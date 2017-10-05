Light at end of tunnel for SABC, says Minister Dlodlo

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she is confident the SABC will achieve stability and become viable once again.

The auditor-general has warned about the going-concern status of the public broadcaster, noting that it was commercially insolvent at the end of March. Treasury is considering a request by the SABC for a guarantee of R3bn.

The embattled broadcaster, which is facing its worst financial crisis, currently does not have a board after the term of the interim board expired in September. This means it is being led by acting executives. The broadcaster still has to appoint a permanent CEO, chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

President Jacob Zuma was still awaiting the verification of the qualifications of the 12 recommended board members before finalising the appointments, the presidency has said.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Dlodlo said the operations at the SABC were continuing without hindrance and any matter that requires the attention of the board would be dealt with in terms of the public finance management act which empowers the CEO to act as an accounting officer in the absence of non-executive directors.