Light at end of tunnel for SABC, says Minister Dlodlo
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she is confident the SABC will achieve stability and become viable once again.
The auditor-general has warned about the going-concern status of the public broadcaster, noting that it was commercially insolvent at the end of March. Treasury is considering a request by the SABC for a guarantee of R3bn.
The embattled broadcaster, which is facing its worst financial crisis, currently does not have a board after the term of the interim board expired in September. This means it is being led by acting executives. The broadcaster still has to appoint a permanent CEO, chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
President Jacob Zuma was still awaiting the verification of the qualifications of the 12 recommended board members before finalising the appointments, the presidency has said.
In a media briefing on Thursday, Dlodlo said the operations at the SABC were continuing without hindrance and any matter that requires the attention of the board would be dealt with in terms of the public finance management act which empowers the CEO to act as an accounting officer in the absence of non-executive directors.
"What remains a priority here is the stability of the institution which means that we must expedite the process of filling vacant executive management posts and sort out the labour relations issues that stifle delivery and contribute negatively to staff morale," said Dlodlo.
"On the financial viability of the institution, I am pleased to report that we have presented a fresh proposal to National Treasury and are now awaiting a response in this regard. Much more work lies ahead in the journey of recovery at the SABC but with greater cooperation and stakeholder support, we will surely achieve the stability and viability of this entity," she said.
Kaizer Kganyago, SABC spokesman, said this week the public broadcaster received money on a month to month basis from advertising and therefore it was still able to operate without the government guarantee. He said the absence of the board had little impact.
"The [acting] CEO has delegated powers from the minister [of communications] and therefore life goes on."
The SABC tabled its 2016/17 annual report in Parliament in September showing it had received an adverse audit opinion from the auditor-general, and recorded a staggering after-tax net loss of R977m during the year under review.
