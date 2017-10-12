Ayanda Dlodlo extends tenure of three top acting SABC executives

The three acting executives at the SABC will remain in their posts until the vacancies are filled permanently.

On Thursday, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo extended the acting appointments of CEO Nomsa Philiso; chief operations officer Bessie Tugwana and chief financial officer Thabile Dlamini.

"I hope this will enhance the stability, ensure continuity and facilitate a seamless transition and a proper handover process for the incoming board," Dlodlo said.

The incoming board, which is yet to be approved by President Jacob Zuma over two weeks after the term of the interim board ended, will be tasked with appointing permanent executives.

This week, Dlodlo criticised the interim board for recommending "underqualified" candidates for the permanent senior executive positions. The minister can either approve or reject recommended candidates for the executive positions.

"I had to be circumspect when considering the SABC senior management appointments … some [of the proposed candidates] had no executive-level experience. Some were [TV/radio] presenters," Dlodlo told MPs.

It has been suggested that Zuma wants to gain control of the SABC by delaying the announcement of a new board, so that he and Dlodlo can place their preferred candidates in executive positions.