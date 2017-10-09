Jacob Zuma on deadline to appoint new SABC board

The now dissolved interim SABC board has already conducted interviews and recommended appointments for these positions, but Dlodlo is not satisfied with them as she wants people with turnaround expertise.

Parliament has recommended 12 names for the non-executive members of the SABC board to Zuma, five of which were on the interim board the term of which came to an end two weeks ago. Zuma’s only role is to sign off on the recommendations, appoint the board members and choose the chairperson and deputy chairperson.

According to Democratic Alliance communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme, the board appointments are now more than a week overdue.

The suspicion over Zuma’s intentions are based on what Van Damme said was his "well-known penchant for capturing independent public institutions. With the SABC being without a board, the president has created conditions ripe for capture".

Presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said the presidency was concerned about "the rumours and gossip that continue to flourish with regards to the SABC board appointments".

"The rumours reported by the media that the appointments have not been made yet because President Jacob Zuma has certain preferences or ‘does not like’ certain candidates or that he has an interest in the appointment of SABC executives are mischievous and are without foundation. The President respects the parliamentary process that was undertaken and has no personal preferences," Ngqulunga insisted, adding that government appreciated the urgency of the matter.

He said the president was obliged under the Broadcasting Act to ensure that persons recommended for appointment as members of the SABC Board, should meet certain requirements including citizenship and to have no criminal records. The Presidency also wanted to ensure that the candidates possessed the qualifications stated in their CVs among other routine pre-appointment checks. But Parliament’s communications committee has already done this.

"The presidency requested the line function department to ensure that all requirements are met, taking the process forward from the work done by the National Assembly. Past experience taught us that the Presidency should undertake due diligence despite the process followed in the National Assembly. The same due diligence process is being applied with regards to the appointment of commissioners of the Commission for Gender Equality and board members of the Media Development and Diversity Agency, which are also still being processed.

"The presidency requests space to finalise the process to ensure a sustainable final outcome," Ngqulunga said.

On Friday the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) stated that it verified the qualifications of persons recommended to serve on the SABC Board within the requested two days and by the Thursday deadline. It was asked by the Department of Communications to verify the qualifications. Dlodlo said last week that as soon as she received the information it would be handed to the presidency for processing. This, she said "should allow the President to effectively exercise his discretion".

ensorl@businesslive.co.za