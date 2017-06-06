A response to a written question from a member of Parliament has revealed that the SABC owes more than R75m to local music groups.

The DA’s Phumzile Van Damme asked the Minister of Communications what the public broadcaster owes in royalty payments to various South African music interest groups. She posted the reply on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

The largest amount‚ more than R52m‚ is owed jointly to the South African Music Performance Rights Association and the Independent Music Performance Rights Association, and dates back to March 2014.