SABC owes local musicians more than R75m
Parliament learns SABC owes a range of music interest groups at least R75m — despite 90% local music directive
A response to a written question from a member of Parliament has revealed that the SABC owes more than R75m to local music groups.
The DA’s Phumzile Van Damme asked the Minister of Communications what the public broadcaster owes in royalty payments to various South African music interest groups. She posted the reply on Twitter early Tuesday morning.
The largest amount‚ more than R52m‚ is owed jointly to the South African Music Performance Rights Association and the Independent Music Performance Rights Association, and dates back to March 2014.
A reply to my parliamentary Q reveals that the SABC owes local musicians approximately R75 000 000 in royalties. https://t.co/05PN9lKmi2— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 6, 2017
The reply states the reason for non-payment being: "Both societies have not agreed on the percentage split of the amount based on the play history reports SABC has generated."
Another royalty distribution group‚ the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) is owed more than R14m from April 2017. The reply states payment to Samro is scheduled for the third quarter of this fiscal year.
The other organisations owed money are the Association of Independent Record Companies‚ the Recording Industry of SA and the Composers‚ Authors and Publishers Association‚ all owed between R2.4m and R3m, but the amount could be more.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.