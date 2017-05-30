Parliament to appointment permanent SABC board as soon as possible
Parliament’s communications portfolio committee is moving quickly to appoint a permanent 12-member board at the SABC, announcing on Tuesday that it will invite applications to fill these roles.
The troubled broadcaster is presently led by a five-member, interim board which was appointed by President Jacob Zuma in March, for a period of six months. Advertisements for permanent board members will be placed in the weekend papers, said committee chairman, Humphrey Maxegwana.
He was speaking during a briefing by Parliament’s legal services unit on the recommendations of the ad hoc committee that investigated the problems at the SABC. "We have started the process [of appointing a permanent board] … so that as [the interim board] finishes its term [in September] we [can] appoint the permanent board," said Maxegwana.
When the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigated the crisis at the SABC late last year, it recommended that the board be formally dissolved and an interim board be appointed, leading all the remaining board members to resign.
The interim board is chaired by former CEO of Business Unity SA, Khanyisile Kweyama. It has been tasked with implementing some of the key recommendations emanating from the ad hoc committee report on the governance lapses at the SABC, including instituting a forensic investigation into dubious deals, contracts, salary increases and bonus payments.
A major issue the interim board is grappling with is the public broadcaster’s financial woes. The SABC, which is facing its worst financial crisis to date, has approached National Treasury for a R1bn guarantee.
SABC’s acting group CEO James Aguma was suspended last week with Congress of the People (COPE) spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, saying the move was long overdue: "Aguma and Hlaudi Motsoeneng turned the SABC into their own broadcaster. They have caused a lot of damage to the SABC. They have caused a lot of trauma to many SABC journalists."
