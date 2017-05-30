Parliament to appointment permanent SABC board as soon as possible

Parliament’s communications portfolio committee is moving quickly to appoint a permanent 12-member board at the SABC, announcing on Tuesday that it will invite applications to fill these roles.

The troubled broadcaster is presently led by a five-member, interim board which was appointed by President Jacob Zuma in March, for a period of six months. Advertisements for permanent board members will be placed in the weekend papers, said committee chairman, Humphrey Maxegwana.

He was speaking during a briefing by Parliament’s legal services unit on the recommendations of the ad hoc committee that investigated the problems at the SABC. "We have started the process [of appointing a permanent board] … so that as [the interim board] finishes its term [in September] we [can] appoint the permanent board," said Maxegwana.