National

Motsoeneng ‘trying every trick in the book’ to avoid hearing

The former SABC chief operating officer’s counsel claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng is too ill to attend a hearing, which has been postponed until June 9

02 June 2017 - 18:50 Neo Goba
South African Broadcasting Corporation chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has tried every trick in the book to avoid attending his disciplinary hearing at the public broadcaster. This statement was made by the SABC’s legal representative‚ Advocate Anton Myburgh.

Motsoeneng is apparently too ill to attend his hearing.

Myburgh said there is no need to postpone the hearing because Motsoeneng has knowingly breached the public broadcaster’s code of conduct.

"Mr Chairman‚ our position is, really‚ that this is not a good faith application for a postponement. We will show you that what Mr Motsoeneng is doing is paying his legal team simply to draw out these proceedings and we are not going to be party to that‚ we are not going to voluntarily agree to a postponement‚" argued Myburgh.

"I don’t know how many requests for a postponement have been made‚ but what we do know is that Mr Motsoeneng is trying everything to avoid this hearing. Quite why‚ one doesn’t know. But why does the taxpayer have to foot the bill for us to convene here this afternoon to no end?"

Motsoeneng’s legal representative‚ Andy Bester‚ said Motsoeneng was too ill to attend the disciplinary hearing and was told by his doctor to not participate in any business meetings.

"The essence [for the postponement] is that [Motsoeneng] is booked off until Monday and the doctor said that he should not participate in any strenuous activities or business-related meetings. The doctor simply says he is recovering and he should not undertake strenuous activities‚" said Bester.

"He is not in a position to properly engage with his legal representative to finalise the affidavit. Now‚ keep in mind that he is recovering‚ he’s taking pain medication and he must now give instructions and finalise his evidence in these circumstances where he is not at his best."

Motsoeneng was expected to file responding affidavits to allegations leveled against him.

Bester also told Nazeer Cassim‚ who is chairing the disciplinary hearing‚ that Motsoeneng has also requested minutes of a board meeting pertaining to the SABC’s decision to review a report by then public protector Thuli Madonsela into his fitness to hold office. He wants these by next Friday.

Cassim granted the postponement to Friday (June 9)‚ but his responding affidavit [is expected] by 1pm on Tuesday (June 6).

Motsoeneng is facing charges of contravening the terms of his suspension after holding a media briefing in April‚ where he lashed out at SABC’s interim board members.

TMG Digital

