Deadly Implats mineshaft will be out of action for the foreseeable future
An internal investigation is under way to get to the bottom of how a conveyance cage hoisting 86 miners to the surface suddenly plummeted
10 December 2023 - 06:32
Impala Platinum says its Impala Rustenburg 11 shaft — which accounts for 15% of annual production, and where 13 employees lost their lives after a conveyance system failure a week ago — will be out of action for the foreseeable future.
Impala spokesperson Johan Theron said the full impact of the closure would depend on how long the shaft remained shut. ..
