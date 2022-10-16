×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on with strike

Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 19:14 Mary Papayya

Unions at rail utility Transnet on Sunday spurned its most recent offer and vowed to continue with their strike.

The United National Transport Union (Untu), the second-biggest union at Transnet, said it will hold further talks with the employer on Monday. The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), the largest at the rail utility, is also digging in its heels, saying its members will continue on the picket line unless Transnet comes back with a better offer...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.